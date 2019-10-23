Rosario Dawson, family sued over alleged treatment of transgender handyman: report

Actress Rosario Dawson and her family are reportedly being sued by a transgender handyman who alleges that he was subjected to gender discrimination and assault while he worked for the family two years ago.

Dedrek Finley, 55, said he came out to the family as transgender in December 2017. He claimed that they were dismissive of using male pronouns to refer to him and he claimed that Dawson’s stepfather told him, “you’re not a man,” and "you only think you’re a man," according to court documents filed Friday, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The documents claim that Dawson, 40, and her mother, Isabel, dragged him through the window of a bedroom after they told him to move out of Dawson's mother's former apartment where he was living in exchange work, The Times reported.

“Once Mr. Finley was lying helpless on the ground outside, Isabel, who is substantially larger than Mr. Finley, got on top of Mr. Finley’s body and began punching him,” the court documents read, People reported. “While beating Mr. Finley, Isabel screamed, ‘You’re not so much of a man now,’ which was a clear and denigrating reference to Mr. Finley’s gender identity.”

Finley said the family had originally asked him to move from New York to Los Angeles and work for them full-time, renovating Dawson’s home.

Dawson is the girlfriend of presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker who has spoken out against transphobia.

Fox News sent an after-hours email to the family's lawyer and Dawson's representatives and did not get an immediate response. She did not immediately respond to other news outlets.

Dawson’s mother, Isabel Dawson, her stepfather, Gregory Dawson, and her uncle Gustavo Vasquez are also named in the suit, The Times reported.

“The aggression that was shown to him by members of the Dawson family, and the nature of that aggression leads one to think that motivations were transphobic,” his attorney said, according to The Times.