Rosario Dawson says it's 'scary' dating a politician

Rosario Dawson has lived her life in the spotlight for a long time, but her most recent relationship comes with a new set of challenges.

Dawson, 40, is currently dating New Jersey senator Cory Booker, who ran for president in 2020.

The actress spoke with Women's Health and dished on her life with the politician.

“I could be asked to serve my country, and that’s scary to me because I’m a wild person,” she said.

However, Dawson has considered what she would do in partnership with her beau in the future.

“We are excited about what we can create together,” said the "Rent" star, explaining that their vision includes opening community centers in underserved areas.

Because of busy schedules, the duo will occasionally miss spending the night with each other, but Booker, 50, more than makes up for it.

“Every morning that we don’t wake up together, he sends me a song, which means every morning he holds our relationship in his mind and his heart for a few minutes before he goes off into his big day,” said Dawson, who also wears an anchor pendant, a gift from Booker to remind her of his goal to offer stability.

“I feel a lot of life ahead of us. It’s been beautiful feeling nurtured and taken care of,” adds the actress. “I’ve never been this close to someone. We make sure we connect. That’s something I’ve taken for granted in the past.”