ENTERTAINMENT

Rosamund Pike wears 'protective veil' to Golden Globes after ski accident 'smashed up' her face

‘Saltburn’ star was nominated for best supporting actress

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Rosamund Pike turned a painful moment into a red carpet fashion statement.

Pike wore a black Philip Tracy veil over her face to compliment her vintage Dior couture dress with a similar lacy black pattern on the Golden Globes red carpet.

As she explained to Variety, the look was a "protective veil for the occasion."

"I had an accident over Christmas actually, I had a skiing accident … not what you want knowing you’re coming to the Golden Globes on the 7th of January," she continued.

Rosamund PIke wearing veil and posing with hand on hip

Rosamund Pike said she wore a "protective veil" after suffering a skiing accident ahead of the Golden Globes. (Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Pike recalled, "On the 26th of December, my face was entirely smashed up and I thought I [needed] to do something," she said, adding that it had in fact "healed."

She also noted she "kind of fell in love with the look."

The actress was nominated for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for her role in "Saltburn."

Rosamund Pike split screen of close up in veil and wide shot showing full gown

Pike said she had "entirely smashed up" her face in a holiday skiing accident. (Getty Images)

While noting her look was in keeping with the movie’s gothic vibe, Pike said her look was "either a sort of weird funeral vibe or maybe she (her character) wore black for her wedding."

"Saltburn" also earned a best actor motion picture drama Golden Globe nomination for the film's star, Barry Keoghan. 

Close up of Rosamund PIke smiling with the veil

Pike said she and her "Saltburn" castmates were grateful to the movie's fans. (John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

"We're just grateful to all the fans who have embraced the film, to be honest. All the people who have danced around their kitchens to ‘Murder on the Dancefloor,’" Pike said of the film, referring to its notable ending that features Keoghan dancing to the song.

