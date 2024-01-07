Rosamund Pike wears 'protective veil' to Golden Globes after ski accident 'smashed up' her face

Rosamund Pike turned a painful moment into a red carpet fashion statement.

Pike wore a black Philip Tracy veil over her face to compliment her vintage Dior couture dress with a similar lacy black pattern on the Golden Globes red carpet.

As she explained to Variety, the look was a "protective veil for the occasion."

"I had an accident over Christmas actually, I had a skiing accident … not what you want knowing you’re coming to the Golden Globes on the 7th of January," she continued.

Pike recalled, "On the 26th of December, my face was entirely smashed up and I thought I [needed] to do something," she said, adding that it had in fact "healed."

She also noted she "kind of fell in love with the look."

The actress was nominated for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for her role in "Saltburn."

While noting her look was in keeping with the movie’s gothic vibe, Pike said her look was "either a sort of weird funeral vibe or maybe she (her character) wore black for her wedding."

"Saltburn" also earned a best actor motion picture drama Golden Globe nomination for the film's star, Barry Keoghan.

"We're just grateful to all the fans who have embraced the film, to be honest. All the people who have danced around their kitchens to ‘Murder on the Dancefloor,’" Pike said of the film, referring to its notable ending that features Keoghan dancing to the song.