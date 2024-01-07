Expand / Collapse search
Golden Globes fashion: Florence Pugh, Selena Gomez, Heidi Klum sizzle in red hot looks

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' is nominated alongside 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Hollywood stars returned to the Beverly Hilton Hotel to mark the unofficial start of awards season at the 81st Golden Globe Awards Sunday.

Florence Pugh dared to bare in a see-through Valentino gown with a full skirt made of sheer tulle fabric.

Selena Gomez shined wearing a red satin dress adorned with black floral appliques on each cut-out across her chest. The Golden Globe nominee wore her dark brown hair tied back into a chic bun and she accessorized with sparkling diamond bracelets and rings.

Florence Pugh, Selena Gomez and Heidi Klum flaunt red hot theme at Golden Globe awards

Florence Pugh, Selena Gomez and Heidi Klum were red hot for the Golden Globes Sunday. (Getty Images)

Heidi Klum sported a sparkling red strapless gown with a thigh-high slit, while Julia Garner opted for a sparkling silver sequined number with a plunging neckline.

Julianne Moore took a cue from the red playbook with her own red strapless gown.

Dame Helen Mirren rocked a vibrant purple dress with a matching coat featuring billowing sleeves. Mirren is nominated for her role in the Taylor Sheridan series, "1923."

Heidi Klum golden globes red carpet

Heidi Klum showed some leg wearing a strapless red gown with a massive skirt. (Getty Images)

Julianne Moore walks red carpet at Golden Globes

Julianne Moore caught the red memo with a sweeping strapless number. (Getty Images)

Greta Gerwig’s "Barbie," leads nominations with nine nods. The film, which earned more than $1 billion at the box office, received nominations for best comedy or musical, best director, best actress for Margot Robbie, best supporting actor for Ryan Gosling, and three original song nominations.

Selena Gomez strikes a pose at the Golden Globes

Selena Gomez was ravishing in red at the Golden Globes. (Getty Images)

Helen Mirren at the globes

Dame Helen Mirren is nominated for her role in "1923." (Getty Images)

Julia Garner

Julia Garner rocked a sparkling sequined number on the red carpet. (Getty Images)

Presenters expected at the awards show will include Oprah Winfrey, Will Ferrell, Ben Affleck, America Ferrara, Michelle Yeoh, Issa Rae, Florence Pugh, Angela Bassett, Natalie Portman and Amanda Seyfried.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending