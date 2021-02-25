Rosamund Pike speaks out about being photoshopped in movie posters: 'We're all losing our grip'

Rosamund Pike is speaking out about being photoshopped on movie posters and how difficult it can sometimes be to realize someone has changed your look.

The actress, who currently stars in the film "I Care A Lot," opened up about two past experiences she had with her image being photoshopped on a movie poster during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" earlier this week.

Clarkson asks her guest about being altered, noting the same thing has happened to her in the past on magazine and album covers without her permission.

"I have no part of it. Like, I’m totally fine with what I look like," Clarkson said. "I don’t know how to photoshop."

Pike explained that she first spoke out about being photoshopped in the poster for the 2011 movie "Johnny English Reborn," where she played the love interest to Rowan Atkinson’s comedic spy character.

"For the poster for Johnny English [Reborn], my breasts were augmented," she explained. "In the poster for the character shot, I've got a very impressive chest. Which I don't have."

The star previously told The Sunday Times that she lobbied for the studio to take the photoshopped movie poster down because it made her so uncomfortable. However, that wasn’t the only time this happened to her.

"For ‘Radioactive,’ strangely, they made my eyes brown, which I still don’t quite know why. A sort of brownie, hazel color," she told the host.

While the eye color change seemed less offensive to her, it did make her start to realize how subtle these changes can be that are still made without the photo subject’s permission.

"Those are the obvious times, right? When you do notice, 'Oh, I've got brown eyes,' or, 'I've got massive breasts,’" she said with a laugh. "But there's probably countless times where our image is doctored and we don't notice it. Because I think we're all losing our grip on what we really look like."

Elsewhere in the interview, Pike recounts a story of the time she realized that people are even doctoring their personal photos these days. She recalled the last time she was on a plane, which was more than a year ago due to the coronavirus. When she decided to take a selfie on the flight, it caught the attention of the man sitting behind her who suggested that she use an app to make the photo look better.

"And I said ‘Sorry, what?’" she revealed. "That was my introduction to the world of face tuning."