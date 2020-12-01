Late former WWE superstar Ashley Massaro's brother dead after knife attack

Ronnie Massaro has died after a stabbing incident in New York City, Fox News can confirm.

The 39-year-old brother of the late WWE superstar Ashley Massaro was stabbed outside an establishment on West 38th Street and 8th Avenue on Saturday, November 21 at about 9:15 pm EST, the NYPD confirmed on Tuesday.

When officers arrived on the scene the victim was "unconscious and unresponsive with stab wounds to his torso."

Emergency medical services (EMS) responded to the scene and Massaro was transported to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:40 pm EST.

On Sunday, November 22, an arrest was made and a 52-year-old male was charged with 2nd-degree murder.

According to the New York Daily News, Massaro was allegedly battling alcoholism and entered into a rehab program on Long Island. He checked out of the program just hours before he was killed, according to childhood friend Keith Hanlon.

"He got out of rehab and got on the train. And that was it. Out of a program and on the train, and not even 12 hours later, he was gone," Hanlon told the outlet.

"He was ready to live life. Since his sister's passing, I'd never noticed him have this voice. Something hit him. I really believe he started to accept things and understand what life was about," Hanlon described. "'It finally hit me, and I'm ready. I can do this. We can do this together.' Those were his exact words. I lost him in the Midtown tunnel. His last words were, 'I'm about to hit the Midtown tunnel, I'll call you.'"

Ashley died in May 2019. She was 39 years old and survived by her daughter.

"We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro," WWE said in a statement at the time.

"She performed in WWE from 2005-2008 and was beloved by her fellow Superstars and fans around the world. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends."