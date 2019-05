Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro has died. She was 39.

The organization confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday, writing: "We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro."

"She performed in WWE from 2005-2008 and was beloved by her fellow Superstars and fans around the world. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.