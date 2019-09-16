Rod Stewart secretly battled prostate cancer for three years: report

Rod Stewart has revealed he’s beaten prostate cancer after a secret three-year struggle.

The 74-year-old was diagnosed in February 2016 after a routine appointment and is now urging men to get their prostates checked after going into remission this July.

The legendary rocker opened up about his battle at a fundraiser event alongside former Faces bandmates Kenney Jones and Ronnie Wood.

According to the Mirror, he told the audience that he had warned wife Penny Lancaster beforehand that he was going to use the bash to “come out.”

He said his model wife replied: “Tonight would be a nice night to come out of the closet.”

The rocker told the crowd: “No, it’s not what you think. Two years ago I was ­diagnosed with prostate cancer.”

As Wood, who has battled lung cancer, comforted him, he continued: “No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody. I’m in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests.

“Guys, you’ve got to really go to the doctor.”

He added: “Finger up the bum, no harm done.”

Stewart went on to say that he believes the lord was looking after him, and Wood, 72, agreed, saying: “Somebody up there likes us, Rod.”

The charity event raised money for the ­Prostate Project and European Tour ­Foundation and was held at the Wentworth Club in Surrey.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.