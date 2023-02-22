Rod Stewart poses for rare family photos during daughter's baby shower: 'Everyone is so excited'

Rod Stewart is in the mood for celebration.

The "Maggie May" rocker was seen in a rare Instagram post attending his pregnant daughter Ruby Stewart’s baby shower. Ruby's mother, Kelly Emberg, shared the images to her Instagram account on Monday.

"What a beautiful baby shower! Ruby was glowing. Everyone is so excited to welcome baby Kalick into the world! I’m so happy for Ruby & Jake and of course me!" Emberg captioned her post with laughing face emojis. "I can’t wait!!!"

Rod was seen happily posing for photos in a cream knit sweater with white pants, rocking his signature bleach blonde hair.

In another post, Ruby's mother wrote, "Ruby you are so beautiful and I can’t wait to experience you becoming a mother for the first time! Enjoy your baby moon with Jake! Only a month Mishroom away!"

ROD STEWART MOURNS THE DEATHS OF HIS BROTHERS: ‘I’VE LOST TWO OF MY BEST MATES IN THE SPACE OF TWO MONTHS'

Rod and Emberg dated from 1983-1990 and welcomed Ruby in 1987. The pregnant model announced on Instagram that she and her fiancé, Jake Kalik, were expecting in January.

Stewart is father to eight children in total. His children include Sarah, 59, Kimberly, 43, and Sean, 42, Renee, 30, Liam, 28, Alastair, 17, and Aiden, 12.

His youngest two children he shares with his current wife, Penny Lancaster and his other children are from four past relationships, including his first wife, Alana, model Kelly Emberg, his second wife, model Rachel Hunter, and teenage girlfriend Susannah Boffey.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

During the holidays, Stewart shared a rare family photo that included six of his eight children. Stewart, 77, captioned the photo shared on his Instagram story: "family time."

In 2021, Stewart told People Magazine that he has to be "several different fathers" to children because they vary in age so widely.

"You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added that as he’s grown as a father he’s learned to "listen and not blow my top" when his kids went through rough patches.

"All the [older] kids went through their little bad period of drinking too much and dabbling in drugs — except for Liam; I don't think he ever did — but they all came out on the other side. As a dad, I've learned to listen and not blow my top," he said.