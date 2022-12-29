Expand / Collapse search
Rod Stewart shares rare Christmas photo with family, including 6 of his 8 kids

The 77-year-old 'Maggie May' rocker's children range in age from 11 to 58

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Rod Stewart shared a rare photo of his family this week that included six of his eight kids.

The "Maggie May" rocker, his children, one of his grandchildren and his daughter’s boyfriend all gathered arm-in-arm in front of a spectacular Christmas tree. 

Stewart, 77, captioned the photo shared on his Instagram story: "family time." 

Stewart’s children in the photo included Kimberly, 43, and her daughter with Benicio Del Toro, Delilah, 11; Sean, 42; Ruby, 35, and her boyfriend, Jake; Renee, 30; Stewart's wife, Penny Lancaster, 51, and their two kids, Alastair, 17, and Aiden, 11, according to People magazine. 

ROD STEWART MOURNS THE DEATHS OF HIS BROTHERS: ‘I’VE LOST TWO OF MY BEST MATES IN THE SPACE OF TWO MONTHS' 

Besides Lancaster, his children are from four past relationships, including his first wife, Alana, model Kelly Emberg, his second wife, model Rachel Hunter, and teenage girlfriend Susannah Boffey.

Missing from the photo are his oldest child, Sarah Streeter, 58, who he and Boffey put up for adoption as teens, and Liam, 28, his son with Hunter.

Last year, Stewart told the magazine that he has to be "several different fathers" to children because they vary in age so widely.

"You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems," he said.

He added that as he’s grown as a father he’s learned to "listen and not blow my top" when his kids went through a "little bad period of drinking too much and dabbling in drugs."

"All the [older] kids went through their little bad period of drinking too much and dabbling in drugs — except for Liam; I don't think he ever did — but they all came out on the other side. As a dad, I've learned to listen and not blow my top," he said.

