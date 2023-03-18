Expand / Collapse search
Rod Stewart ‘downhearted’ over canceling Australian concert due to viral infection hours before show

The 'Maggie May' singer, 78, said he was doing 'everything' possible to get 'back on stage'

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Rod Stewart's secret battle with prostate cancer

Rod Stewart told fans this weekend he was "downhearted" over having to cancel a concert in Australia just hours before the show because of a viral infection.

"Hello my friends, I’m absolutely downhearted that I’m disappointing my fans who bought tickets to A Day On The Green," the 78-year-old rocker wrote on his social media accounts. "Late this morning I was advised that I have a viral infection and my throat is too irritated to sing.

"I’m only human and sometimes get sick just like you do. My greatest joy is performing for you, so I’m doing everything I can to get on the mend and get back on stage."

Hours before, Live Nation and Roadhouse Entertainment said the concert in Geelong Saturday had been canceled "due to illness." The "Maggie May" singer shared the announcement on his social media.  

Rod Stewart performed in Melbourne Tuesday before he came down with a viral infection that forced him to cancel his Saturday show in Geelong. 

Rod Stewart performed in Melbourne Tuesday before he came down with a viral infection that forced him to cancel his Saturday show in Geelong.  (Sam Tabone/WireImage)

"We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience to ticket holders," the statement said. "A further announcement regarding the concert arrangements will be made early next week." 

The "Have I told You Lately That I Love You" singer was in the country for a "Hits" tour with guests Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens. 

The "Maggie May" singer said he was doing everything he could to get better and get back on stage. 

The "Maggie May" singer said he was doing everything he could to get better and get back on stage.  (Sam Tabone/WireImage)

The tour started March 11 in Perth and is expected to conclude April 2 in Bowral. His next show is scheduled for Tuesday. 

The rocker received well wishes on social media from fans telling him to "Get well soon" and that they "totally understand." 

Last week, Stewart posted a short video from the first night of the tour that showed him singing "You Wear it Well" and dancing across the stage.

"And we’re off!" he captioned the post. "First night of Australian tour in Perth was a fantastic one."

The singer's next show is expected to be Tuesday.  

The singer's next show is expected to be Tuesday.   (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Following his Australian tour, Stewart has shows in New Zealand, starting April 5. 

