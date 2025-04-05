‘Rocky’ star Dolph Lundgren, wife Emma Krokdal soak up Miami sun after actor’s years-long health battle

"Rocky" star Dolph Lundgren and wife Emma Krokdal were spotted soaking up the sun in Miami Beach after the actor's lengthy health battle.

Lundgren, 67, and Krokdal, 29, were photographed enjoying a day at the beach during a stay at the luxury Faena Hotel.

The action star, who revealed in November he was cancer-free after nine years of treatment and surgery, showed off his fit physique as he went shirtless in a pair of blue and white swim trunks.

Lundgren sported a black watch and a silver chain. The "Expendables" star wore what appeared to be black kinesiology tape wrapped around his ankles.

‘ROCKY’ STAR DOLPH LUNDGREN RECALLS SENDING SYLVESTER STALLONE TO A HOSPITAL DURING FILMING

Krokdal put her trim figure on full display in a lavender-colored string bikini. The personal trainer accessorized with a pair of large tortoiseshell sunglasses, a belly button ring, beaded bracelets and gold hoop earrings.

The pair carried white towels as they strolled along the shoreline before lying down to sunbathe. Lundgren was seen rearranging a lounge chair under a red and white umbrella while his wife relaxed in the chair next to him.

The actor later wore a white polo shirt before the couple walked back to the hotel where they were seen beaming as they caught more rays.

Lundgren and Krokdal, who announced their engagement in June 2020, tied the knot at their villa in Mykonos, Greece, in July 2023. The actor was previously married to jewelry designer Anette Qviberg, from 1994 to 2011. The former couple share daughters Ida, 28, and Greta, 23.

In an Instagram post Lundgren posted Thursday, he shared that the couple had traveled to Miami to attend an event supporting the charitable organization Childhelp.

"Their mission to prevent child abuse, is a cause very close to my heart and something I’ve experienced personally," he wrote of the nonprofit in the caption.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Every 10 seconds there’s a report of child abused in the United States. Appreciate your help," Lundgren added, sharing a link to Childhelp's website.

"Protect our children — our future," he added, tagging Childhelp's Instagram account.

Lundgren has previously spoken out about being physically abused by his father while growing up in Sweden.

The "Creed II" star's post included a trio of photos taken during their trip. In one image, Lundgren posed in a brown suit with a white dress shirt and white sneakers in the lobby of the Faena.

Krokdal, who was wearing a white floral blouse with a sheer white layered skirt, joined him in another snap. The third photo featured Lundgren on stage as he received an award at Chidhelp's "Miracles in Miami" fundraiser.

The pair's trip comes after Lundgren announced he had beaten the odds after being given two years to live at one point during his battle with cancer.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In a November Instagram post shared from his hospital bed, Lundgren announced he was "finally cancer free with gratefulness and excitement for a bright future."

In the video he posted, Lundgren said, "Here I am at UCLA. I’m about to go in and get rid of that last tumor. Since there are no cancer cells in my body anymore, I guess I’ll be cancer-free, so I’m looking forward to this procedure."

He explained he was undergoing lung ablation, a minimally invasive procedure that uses heating or cooling mechanisms to destroy tumor tissue, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"It’s been a rough ride and really taught me how to live in the moment and enjoy every moment of life. I mean, it’s the only way to go," Lundgren said before heading into surgery.

Lundgren was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, when doctors found a tumor in his kidney. The doctors were able to remove the tumor, and he remained cancer-free for five years.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

During an interview on "In Depth With Graham Bensinger," he revealed doctors found a "few more tumors around the area" in 2020 and removed six additional tumors, but one had grown into the "size of a lemon" in his liver, and doctors were unable to remove it.

"It wasn't looking good," he told Fox News Digital in January 2024. "I mean, there was a doctor in London who basically told me you should stop working and spend more time with your family. Then I realized it was serious."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

However, the "Universal Solider" star later learned his doctors were "giving me the wrong treatments because they hadn't really checked on all the biopsies."

"I got a second opinion from a UCLA doctor, and she went back and looked at all the biopsies, and she said, ‘Well, you know, this is a different mutation than what they said,’" Lundgren recalled.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They hadn't checked it. They just assumed. As soon as I got the new medication, I started getting better. And that was all [2022].

"And then last year, I removed all those tumors," Lundgren recalled. "They freeze them out or use radiation. And then, you know, now I'm living a normal life, I would say. Except I gotta go and do a scan every three months. But everything else is kind of back to normal. So, it was scary and magical at the same time."