"Rocky" star Dolph Lundgren cannot help but gush over his marriage to wife Emma Krokdal.

The 66-year-old actor, who directed and starred in the upcoming movie "Wanted Man," heaped praise on the 27-year-old personal trainer during a recent interview with Fox News Digital. The two, who began dating in 2019, tied the knot in July 2023.

"Emma is great," Lundgren said. "She's wonderful. Great support."

He continued, "And we work together on a bunch of projects. She's very clever, and she's very smart for her age or for any age. So we produce stuff together. We have another project. We're working on a comedy."

Krokdal played the role of Justine in "Wanted Man" and also served as a co-producer. The Norway native was previously credited as a creative consultant on the 2021 action thriller "Castle Falls," which was directed by and starred Lundgren.

During his interview with Fox News Digital, Lundgren elaborated on how Krokdal helped him behind-the-scenes on "Wanted Man."

"She helps me with the script and during the production and post-production," he explained. "Just giving me a second opinion and double-checking."

"So it's actually getting married was a good choice," Lundgren added. "I really enjoy it."

Lundgren and Krokdal wed during an intimate ceremony in Mykonos, Greece. The "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" star was previously married twice. Lundgren and his first wife, Peri Momm, tied the knot in 1991 but divorced a year later.

The Sweden native married interior designer Anette Qviberg in 1994. The former couple, who share daughters Ida, 27, and Greta, 21, split in 2011.

In "Wanted Man," Lundgren played aging detective Travis Johanson "whose outdated policing methods have given the department a recent public relations problem," per a plot synopsis.

"To save his job, he is sent to Mexico to extradite a female witness (Christina Villa) to the murders of two DEA agents. Once there, he finds not only his old opinions challenged, but that bad hombres on both sides of the border are now gunning for him and his witness."

Lundgren also co-wrote the movie with screenwriters Michael Worth and Hank Hughes. "Wanted Man" also stars Kelsey Grammer, Michael Paré and Roger Cross.

Lundgren explained to Fox News Digital that he prepared for the role of Johanson by drawing on his personal experience with his father, Karl Lundgren.

"Anything I do I usually try to prepare ahead of time, especially if I'm directing, so just working on the backstory and the relationships," he said. "In this particular case, the character reminded me of my dad quite a bit because my dad was kind of bitter."

Lundgren continued, "He was a smart guy. And, you know, he was just kind of bitter and kind of down on himself a lot and had some anger issues. And I kind of drew on that a little bit for this character."

"In my dad's case, he got more mellow as he got older a little bit, but he didn't quite turn the corner," he added. "I think this character does has a little more of a 180 towards the end. And so that was satisfying too."

The "The Expendables" actor also shared his thoughts on the challenges of balancing his roles as the movie's director and star.

"It is difficult in one way to direct and star," he admitted. "It's nice to have a different director and not yourself. Somebody to give you advice and catch you on stuff and give you inspiration."

He continued, "Doing both is challenging because you're always worried that you don't turn over all the the rocks and see what's under. You know, when you're shooting. That's why I usually have somebody on the monitors watching."

"And because these smaller movies, you got to move pretty fast. So it also helps when you have good actors. Roger Cross and Kelsey Grammer, people like that, Michael Paré," Lundgren added.

"I'm used to directing and acting now," he continued. "You just want to prepare really well. That's because then you feel safe and you don't feel like you're going to miss something."

Lundgren recalled casting Grammer, whom he first met when they co-starred in the 2014 movie "The Expendables 3."

"We met socially after that," he said. "So I know him, and I think it was interesting. Somebody brought him up as an idea, and I thought it was unexpected, and it brings a different quality to it because he has a certain delivery."

Lundgren continued, "It's amusing and light. And because his character obviously has some other secrets, it makes it interesting."

The actor told Fox News Digital that he has seen Grammer's iconic sitcom "Frasier" but said that he does not watch television often.

"I've seen he's very funny in that, but I just knew him as a person," Lundgren said. "So I knew he was a very cool guy, and he wanted to do it really badly. So you know, that was all I needed."

Lundgren also weighed in on what he believes audiences will take away from watching "Wanted Man."

"It's an entertaining picture," he said. "It's got action and it's got a thriller storyline. It's about something. It's about immigration to some degree, which is something people are interested in. I think these days, it's a big issue and topic."

"On a deeper level, it's about a guy who's in trouble," Lundgren continued. "He's in trouble emotionally, he's in trouble in his job, and he just has to step up. And he has to really face the reality of things, how things are."

"And he has to find himself," he said. "Become a thinking man, not a bitter man, not an angry man. So I think there are a few different levels of this picture that you can enjoy."

In addition to "Wanted Man," Lundgren will next be seen in the unscripted show "FLIP A CÖIN," which premieres on Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort Channel on Jan. 17. "FLIP A CÖIN" will be narrated by Swedish actress Malin Ackerman and was billed as "the most Swedish show ever." According to a plot synopsis, the show will feature Lundgren flipping a coin.

"That’s right, for 30 minutes iconic Swedish actor and filmmaker Dolph Lundgren will be flipping a coin for your enjoyment," the synopsis read. "Each episode consists of 21 flips which can mindlessly be enjoyed (or spark competitive betting between friends over a cold Norrlands Guld) from the comfort of your home or frat house."

"There is an interesting kind of bizarre project that came to me for Maximum Effort. That's Ryan Reynolds' company," Lundgren said. "He has got the TV channel now."

"He reads good night stories to a couple of sheep," Lundgren added, referring to Reynolds' show "Bedtime Stories with Ryan." "He has some interesting series on there. And one of them is me in Swedish, you know, in a very kind of Ikea-looking shirt. You know, everything is white and playing 70s Swedish."

"It's flipping this coin for 30 minutes and yeah, they're gonna have a bar stool," he continued. "It's, I guess, for people that bet — that bet a lot. I don't know, it's amusing. Hopefully it'll do well."

"Wanted Man" premieres in theaters on Jan. 17.