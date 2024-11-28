'Rocky' star Dolph Lundgren is 'finally cancer free' after 9-year journey

"Rocky IV" star Dolph Lundgren is celebrating his health this holiday season.

The Swedish-born actor posted an update from his hospital bed before surgery earlier this week, announcing he is "finally cancer free with gratefulness and excitement for a bright future."

In the video, Lundgren said, "Here I am at UCLA, I’m about to go in and get rid of that last tumor. Since there are no cancer cells in my body anymore, I guess I’ll be cancer-free so I’m looking forward to this procedure."

He explained he was undergoing a lung ablation, a minimally invasive procedure that uses heating or cooling mechanisms to destroy tumor tissue, per the Mayo Clinic.

"It’s been a rough ride and really taught me how to live in the moment and enjoy every moment of life. I mean, it’s the only way to go," Lundgren said before signing off to head into surgery.

On Wednesday in his Instagram story, the actor shared a brief update, writing, "Thank you for all of your wonderful messages and supportive comments."

"It’s gonna take a little more to break me," he added, with a winking emoji, a nod to his famous line in "Rocky IV" when he tells Sylvester Stallone, "I must break you."

Lundgren was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015 when doctors found a tumor in his kidney. The doctors were able to remove the tumor, and he remained cancer-free for five years.

During the interview on "In Depth With Graham Bensinger," he revealed doctors found a "few more tumors around the area" in 2020 and removed six additional tumors, but one had grown into the "size of a lemon" in his liver, and doctors were unable to remove it.

"It wasn't looking good," told Fox News Digital in January of this year. "I mean, there was a doctor in London who basically told me you should stop working and spend more time with your family. Then I realized it was serious."

However, the "Universal Solider" star later learned his doctors were "giving me the wrong treatments because they hadn't really checked on all the biopsies."

"I got a second opinion from a UCLA doctor, and she went back and looked at all the biopsies, and she said, ‘Well, you know, this is a different mutation than what they said,’" Lundgren recalled.

"They hadn't checked it. They just assumed. As soon as I got the new medication, I started getting better. And that was all [2022]."

"And then last year, I removed all those tumors," Lundgren recalled. "They freeze them out or use radiation. And then, you know, now I'm living a normal life, I would say. Except I gotta go and do a scan every three months. But everything else is kind of back to normal. So, it was scary and magical at the same time."

