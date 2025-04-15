Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Then and Now

‘Rocky’ star Dolph Lundgren invests in America, proudly embraces citizenship: ‘This country has been my life’

Actor who starred as Russian boxer Ivan Drago in 1985's 'Rocky IV' has launched Hard Cut Vodka

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
close
‘Rocky’ star Dolph Lundgren launches Hard Cut Vodka after becoming an American citizen Video

‘Rocky’ star Dolph Lundgren launches Hard Cut Vodka after becoming an American citizen

Dolph Lundgren, who famously starred as Russian boxer Ivan Drago opposite Sylvester Stallone, describes how his wife, Emma Krokdal, inspired him to take on a new business venture. 

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

After a date night with his future wife, Dolph Lundgren decided to step into the ring of vodka production.

The "Rocky" star, who studied chemical engineering before he became an actor, has unveiled Hard Cut Vodka, a 90-proof all-American spirit that’s made with Idaho potatoes and water from the Rocky Mountains.

It was a no-brainer for the 67-year-old, who famously played Russian boxer Ivan Drago.

‘ROCKY’ STAR DOLPH LUNDGREN, WIFE EMMA KROKDAL SOAK UP MIAMI SUN AFTER ACTOR’S YEARS-LONG HEALTH BATTLE

Dolph Lundgren as Ivan Drago facing opposite Sly Stallone in a boxing ring.

Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren, right, with Sylvester Stallone in "Rocky IV" (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

"I’m from Sweden originally, and people drink a lot of vodka in Sweden because it’s cold and dark there in the winter," he told Fox News Digital. "… But I was taking my future wife at the time to Santa Barbara on a date, and I was trying some of the vodkas [at this] bar. I didn’t really like them. I like it straight up over ice and I couldn’t find one I really liked. They were all very harsh. And after complaining for a while, she said, ‘Why don’t you make your own?’"

Not willing to back down from a challenge, Lundgren accepted Emma Krokdal’s dare.

WATCH: ‘ROCKY’ STAR DOLPH LUNDGREN LAUNCHES HARD CUT VODKA AFTER BECOMING AN AMERICAN CITIZEN

‘Rocky’ star launches Hard Cut Vodka after becoming an American citizen Video

"I looked at the vodka space, and it looked kind of boring compared to tequila," he shared. "A lot of people from Hollywood or entertainment have gone into tequila and whiskey. … Vodka was a wide-open field. … I wanted to have some fun and bring a little bit of an action movie pizzazz to it."

Dolph Lundgren with his wife smiling as they both hold cocktails.

Dolph Lundgren's wife, Emma Krokdal, dared him to make a vodka he would actually like. (Hard Cut Vodka)

Lundgren and Krokdal were on a quest to find the best distillery to bring their idea of the perfect vodka to life. In Idaho, a two-hour flight from their California home, they found exactly what they were looking for. 

Russet potatoes grown in the state, along with "Rocky Mountain snow-melt water" created a concoction that was both strong and smooth. Hard Cut Vodka was born.

A bottle of Hard Cut Vodka

Hard Cut Vodka is made with Idaho potatoes and Rocky Mountain water. (Hard Cut Vodka)

The final product, which was awarded Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2024, featured "bright notes of fennel, green apple and just a bit of butterscotch," Forbes reported.

Dolph Lundgren wearing a white shirt and an open bow tie pouring vodka.

Dolph Lundgren said a distillery in Idaho helped bring his vision to life. He partnered with celebrated global bartender Philip Duff, who trained him. (Hard Cut Vodka)

"The ones my wife and I liked the best were from Idaho, where they have a range of vodkas," he explained. "The one we liked came from a particular distillery … it was potato vodka. It turned out the potato gave it a really nice mouthfeel. … Once we found it, we realized it’s an American vodka now, which is cool. … It belongs here. And it’s something I can stand behind."

"With all the trade wars and everything, it’s also an advantage to be an American-made vodka," Lundgren chuckled.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Dolph Lundgren in a fighting stance outdoors.

Dolph Lundgren is the founder and chair of Hard Cut Vodka. (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Investing in America was important for the star, he said. After living on and off in the United States, Lundgren officially became an American citizen in 2024. Krokdal, who is originally from Norway, also took part in a naturalization ceremony with her husband, where they both swore an oath of allegiance to the U.S., People magazine reported.

Dolph Lundgren holding his citizenship and waving a flag.

Dolph Lundgren and wife Emma Krokdal officially became U.S. citizens in 2024. (Instagram.com/DolphLundgren)

"It's been very important to invest in America," Lundgren explained. "I'm from Sweden, but I'm an immigrant and … all the good things in my life have come from America. I switched from chemical engineering and martial arts to becoming an actor, a movie star in Hollywood. That couldn't have happened in any other country. And so, I feel really comfortable working in America with Americans."

Dolph Lundgren holding an American flag.

Dolph Lundgren said that when it came to becoming an American citizen, it was "better late than never." (David Keeler/Getty Images)

"It just makes it easier because everything is more organized," he said. "People are more on the ball when you're doing business. Yes, it's important to me, and I think Americans will like the fact that it is an American vodka. It's sophisticated. It's tough but smooth and it has an elegant image. Just because it’s all-American doesn’t mean it can’t be sophisticated and elegant."

The star noted he’s always felt proud to build a life and career in America. And when it came time to become a citizen, he felt it was "better late than never."

A young Dolph Lundgren wearing a black blazer and a white shirt.

Dolph Lundgren was studying chemical engineering before he pursued acting in New York City. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

"It was about time," he reflected. "I’ve been here for 40 years. I went to school here when I was in my teens and moved here. I was an American resident for a while. Then I got married and I moved to Spain for various reasons. 

"I lived there and my kids grew up in Spain, my two daughters. But I always wanted to come back. I moved back here about 15 years ago, and then I got my residency back. And then I decided I wanted to become a citizen."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Dolph Lundren being cheered on by a crowed with the American flag in front of him.

Dolph Lundgren lived in Spain to be close to his family before settling in California for good. (ALAMY)

"This country has been my life," said Lundgren. "Everything good in my life has come from America. I love Sweden, but like I said, I’m very close to this country. And standing there, swearing the oath, [seeing] the flag, it was very emotional. And it’s big. It’s not easy to become a citizen. It’s difficult to become an American citizen, and I think it should be."

Dolph Lundgren in a suit on a blue carpet alongside his daughters.

Dolph Lundgren with daughters Ida, left, and Greta (Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

"I’m proud that I made it," he added.

Lundgren said that whenever he was in Europe, America was on his mind. But he put aside his dreams of staying in the country to be closer to his daughters, who are now 28 and 23 years old.

dolph lundgren with wife Emma in punta cana

Emma Krokdal and Dolph Lundgren married in 2023. (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

"I felt like it was the one thing missing," said Lundgren. "… I had been pulled back to Europe by my ex-wife for various reasons. And it was maybe not such a smart move, but I did it for the family. … But I … always felt bad giving up my green card at that time. I always felt I wanted to get it back. I felt becoming an American … it just feels so right."

A close-up of Dolph Lundgren in a boxing pose as Ivan Drago.

Playing a Russian boxer catapulted Dolph Lundgren to stardom. (United Artists/Getty Images)

It was in America where Lundgren found himself suddenly skyrocketing to fame. Drago was introduced in "Rocky IV," which premiered on Nov. 27, 1985, nearly 40 years ago.

"I went in there as a kid," said Lundgren about attending the premiere. "… My girlfriend was a famous singer at the time, Grace Jones. People tried to get me out of the way to take pictures of her. And then I went [inside the theater]. The lights went down, and these two boxing gloves came up, a Soviet glove and an American glove. The movie starts, and I’m sitting there frozen for 90 minutes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stallone punching Dolph Lundgren in the ring.

Sylvester Stallone punches Dolph Lundgren in a scene from the film "Rocky IV." (United Artists/Getty Images)

"The lights came up, and suddenly everybody was looking at me," Lundgren continued. "I was a bit – I didn’t know what to do. I felt really sick to my stomach but excited. We went out and people are taking pictures of me now. It took me a couple of years to get over it."

Dolph Lundgren in a white suit with sunglasses and a bowtie standing next to a smiling Grace Jones.

Dolph Lundgren and Grace Jones circa 1985 in New York City (Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images)

Lundgren admitted that fame was difficult for him to navigate. His relationship with Jones, now 76, eventually came to an end. But over the years, he found himself busy appearing in blockbuster franchises, including "The Expendables," "Creed" and "Aquaman," among others.

He’s still good friends with Stallone, 78, who now resides in Palm Beach, Florida. Their daughters have also formed a friendship.

Stallone at a dinner table in a blue suit smiling surrounded by his three daughters and his wife.

Dolph Lundgren told Fox News Digital that Sylvester Stallone's three daughters, above, are friends with his two daughters. (Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

"It’s quite unusual to be close to somebody for 40 years in this business and be in the ring, punching each other," said Lundgren.

Dolph Lundgren posing alongside Sly Stallone in a boxing stance.

Dolph Lundgren, right, said he and Sylvester Stallone have remained good friends over the years. (Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)

"Throwing each other around, that creates a certain friendship. We’ve done six films together now. And he’s a very smart, talented guy. Sometimes you play characters that are simplistic and physical, people assume you’re not intelligent. But he’s a very talented artist. And he’s very funny as well. I loved getting to know him over the years. I can’t wait to make him a cocktail the next time I see him."

"Rocky," Lundgren said, will always hold a special place for the star.

'ROCKY' STAR DOLPH LUNDGREN AND WIFE 'PROUD' TO BECOME AMERICAN CITIZENS MONTHS AFTER WEDDING

Dolph Lundgren in a punching stance in front of photographers.

Dolph Lundgren still keeps busy as an actor and filmmaker. (CARL COURT/AFP via Getty Images)

"The experience of being part of that kind of iconic film … It was a wonderful experience for a young Swedish kid who just came over here to study engineering," he said.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending