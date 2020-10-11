Robin Williams' son Zak marries on World Mental Health Day

Robin Williams' son Zak is married.

The comedian's eldest child tied the knot with wife Olivia June on Saturday.

Zak, 37, shared the exciting news on Twitter alongside a picture of himself and his bride.

"I had the great joy of marrying my best friend @oliviajune today!" he wrote. "It went awesome and we couldn’t have tied the knot on a better day."

ROBIN WILLIAMS' SON NAMES FIRSTBORN CHILD AFTER LATE FATHER

To conclude his message, Zak added: "#WorldMentalHealthDay."

Williams, of course, died by suicide in 2014 and suffered from depression.

ROBIN WILLIAMS' WIDOW SAYS HE HAD AN 'INVISIBLE MONSTER' CHASING HIM FOR MONTHS BEFORE DEATH

The actor's son, a mental health advocate, spoke to People magazine about their outdoor, coronavirus-safe wedding.

"In terms of the planning process, it's been challenging, but it's cool to see how safe you can be, while enjoying a festive occasion together," said the groom.

Zak met June four years ago.

"I was going through a challenging time in my life and she was supportive and there when I needed someone," he recounted.

ROBIN WILLIAMS' 1-YEAR-OLD GRANDSON IS BEING SLOWLY INTRODUCED TO HIS WORK

Last May, the two welcomed a now-1-year-old son, McLaurin "Mickey" Clement Williams. McLaurin was Williams' middle name.

"I love waking up with my son in the morning, making him breakfast and then having the opportunity to show him things for the first time," gushed the loving father.

He added: "I'm looking forward to building this life I've always wanted to have and growing together."

June shared her own message on Twitter on Saturday as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Married my best friend and love of my life today," she said. "@zakwilliams you were already stuck with me forever, and now it’s legally so."