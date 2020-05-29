Robin Williams' 1-year-old grandson is being slowly introduced to his work

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Robin Williams’ 1-year-old grandson is already being introduced to the late star’s more family friendly work.

Williams led an impressive career in comedy and acting before his death by suicide in 2014. Now, the late actor’s son Zak is finally ready to share his dad’s work with his own son, McLaurin Clement, who goes by Mickey. Specifically, the child is reportedly enamored with one of Williams’ most iconic roles, the genie from “Aladdin.”

“His mom [Olivia June] and I have certainly considered how we want to introduce my son's grandfather, my dad, into his life," Zak told People. "Certainly through his movies and the cartoons that he participated in is a great way. My son, Mickey, points at a cel that we have in his room of my dad that has the genie from ‘Aladdin.’"

HOW DO YOU TREAT CORONAVIRUS?

The outlet notes that the couple has several cels, referring to transparent sheets of celluloid that are used in animation, that they use to decorate the child’s bedroom, ensuring that Robin is with Mickey in some form at all times.

"He's got a collection of photos and animation cels throughout our home that he sees on a daily basis," Zak, who now sits on the Advisory Board of the mental health program Inseparable, told the outlet. "I think it's being mindful and introducing the elements and stories about him slowly."

Zak explained that he and his wife hope to slowly introduce elements of his late father to Mickey’s life so that he can learn the family values that the celebrity likely would have taught the child if he were still around.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM CORONAVIRUS

“We hope that we can celebrate the positive elements and his works and films in a way that there can be appreciation and acknowledgment of him both as an entertainer, but also as a family man, and parent and grandfather to my son,” he explained. “So, the key thing would be for us to introduce it slowly and meaningfully. Taking an opportunity to share stories and his values in a way that we hope can be appreciated and embodied."

Zak previously spoke about his late father’s legacy and what it was like growing up while he was in the spotlight.

"Being Robin Williams’ son was wonderful in so many ways [but] having to share him with the world was hard at times," he told ‘Good Morning Britain’ in July. "When he was having challenges and going through certain things, it was heartbreaking, because he still went out and wanted to share his feelings of laughter and humor with the world."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added: "And, while he was suffering and struggling, he still went out and performed. I admire him and loved him. [...] For the most part, he was very good at putting his personal struggles aside and soldiering on. When it did show through, it was sad to see someone who was suffering so."