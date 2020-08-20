Robin Thicke's fiancee April Love Geary blasts body shamers mocking her weight gain: 'I am forever grateful'

Robin Thicke’s fiancee April Love Geary clapped back at body shamers who criticized her post-baby weight.

The model, who shares two young daughters with the singer, praised her body on her Instagram Story on Wednesday and told followers she’s “forever grateful” for her weight gain.

Geary, 25, was makeup-free as she said, “Just letting you know that I'm not really bothered by all your guys' comments when you say I was 'so much more attractive' when I was skinnier.”

SI SWIMSUIT MODEL MYLA DALBESIO RECALLS BEING BODY-SHAMED OVER HER SIZE: 'IT’S BEEN A LONG JOURNEY'

She concluded: “Because before having babies, I didn't have this fat a-- and I am forever grateful for this baby weight.”

Thicke, 43, and Geary welcomed a baby girl, Lola, last February. The couple also shares daughter Mia, 1. The two got engaged in December 2018.

Since then, many commenters have body-shamed and criticized her for posting sexy shots on Instagram when she’s a mom.

ASHLEY GRAHAM UNVEILS 'MY NEW MOM BOD' IN SWIMSUITS FOR ALL SHOOT: ‘I WANT PEOPLE TO SEE WHO I AM’

“Have some dignity .. u have 2 daughters … U r classless,” one person commented on Geary’s post in May where she showed off her backside in a bikini.

Geary was also hit with a lot of negative comments in February when she posted a photo with Thicke on Valentine's Day while she was wearing thong lingerie.

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT MODEL SAMANTHA HOOPES POSES FOR 2020 ISSUE FOUR MONTHS AFTER GIVING BIRTH

“I’m super confused at how people think this pic is flattering at all,” a commenter said.

Geary responded, “Doesn’t matter what people think. I personally love how I look so that’s why I posted it loca.”

In the comments section, she also mocked the mommy-shamers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Oh no my poor kids will have to see this picture when they’re older....” she sarcastically remarked.

Geary added: “H--s they’re 1 & 2. You really think THIS INSTAGRAM PIC will still be NEWS by the time they have a cell phone? Lmao.”