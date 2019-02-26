Robin Thicke and fiancée April Love Geary welcome baby girl: ‘Thank you God for this blessing’

Robin Thicke and his fiancée, April Love Geary, welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday.

“Lola Alain Thicke was born this morning 2/26/19 at 8:21 am,” the “Blurred Lines” singer, 41, wrote on Instagram. “Thank you God and April Love for this blessing!”

His 24-year-old fiancée also shared the happy news with a sweet photo on social media.

“My beautiful baby girl, I’m already so in love with you!” Geary wrote on Instagram. “Your big sister is on her way to meet you♥️”

The couple also share daughter Mia, whom they welcomed in February last year.

Just six months later, they announced they were expecting again.

The lovebirds got engaged in December.

Thicke also shares an 8-year-old son, Julian Fuego, with ex-wife Paula Patton. They divorced in 2015.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.