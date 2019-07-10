Robert Redford mistaken for Zach Galifianakis in viral Internet meme

Robert Redford is not Zach Galifianakis.

The Internet learned this week that the “nodding meme guy” many believed to be the 49-year-old “Hangover” star is actually Redford’s character from the 1972 movie “Jeremiah Johnson.”

The meme depicts a heavily bearded Redford nod in approval as the camera zooms in on his face. It has circulated online since 2012, according to Know Your Meme, a website that catalogs memes.

Many social media users posted their astonishment following the revelation, which was published in a story from Splinter News on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, those more familiar with cinema and the 82-year-old actor wondered how the Oscar winner could be confused with Galifianakis.

One user wrote that “Jeremiah Johnson” is one of Redford’s “finest films” and noted how the incident sparked “an interesting look at the knowledge gap between consumers of classic #film & general internet users.”

Redford has starred in films such as “The Great Gatsby,” “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” and “The Natural.” He received an Oscar nomination for his role in 1974’s “The Sting.”

He’s also directed many movies, including “A River Runs Through It” and “Quiz Show.” He won an Oscar for directing the 1980 film “Ordinary People.”

Redford founded the Sundance Film Festival in 1978. It is the largest independent film festival in the U.S.