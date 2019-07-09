Colin Hanks wishes dad Tom Hanks a happy birthday – with photo of Michael Keaton

“Toy Story” actor Tom Hanks turned 63 years old on Tuesday, so naturally his son Colin Hanks celebrated the special day by seemingly wishing a happy birthday to “Batman” star Michael Keaton.

The younger Hanks wrote the message to his “Pops” on Instagram – but instead of using a photo of his actual father, he posted a photo of Keaton, known for films such as “Spotlight” and “Beetlejuice.”

TOM HANKS ON PARTING WITH 'TOY STORY' CHARACTER WOODY: 'IT WAS TERRIBLE'

“Wanna wish a Happy 63rd Birthday to my dad!!!” the younger Hanks wrote. “He's a good man with a great sense of humor. Love ya Pops!”

The 41-year-old has developed a penchant for using photos of Keaton when referring to his two-time Oscar-winning father and star of ‘80s comedies “Splash” and “Money Pit.”

In 2016, he wished his dad a happy father’s day with an image of Keaton in the 1982 movie “Night Shift.”

Hanks followed up on his Father’s Day prank two years later in 2018 and again in 2019 when he posted photos of Keaton in 1983’s “Mr. Mom” and 1986’s “Gung Ho,” respectively.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Colin Hanks has yet to let fans in on the joke with his dad. The elder Hanks and Keaton voiced characters together in “Toy Story 3” in 2010 and each gained fame for starring in a slew of comedy films throughout the 1980s.

Keaton won’t celebrate his real birthday until Sept. 5 when he’ll turn 68.