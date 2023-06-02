Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

Robert De Niro says he’s more ‘aware’ as an older parent, Al Pacino requested girlfriend take paternity test

The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
robert de niro al pacino split photo

Robert De Niro, 79, says he’s more "aware" as an older parent; Al Pacino, 83, requested his pregnant 29-year-old girlfriend take a paternity test. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘GODFATHER’ PLAYDATE - Robert De Niro, 79, reacts to longtime pal Al Pacino’s, 83 baby news. Continue reading here…

DADDY DOUBTS - Al Pacino, 83, asked Noor Alfallah, 29, for a paternity test over doubts he was the father: report. Continue reading here…

‘HEARTBROKEN’ - Jacky Oh, former ‘Wild ‘N Out’ star, dead at 32. Continue reading here…

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie red carpet

Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt tried to silence her abuse allegations as he slams her secret sale of a vineyard. (Getty Images)

BRANGELINA BATTLE - Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt tried to silence her abuse allegations as he slams her secret sale of a vineyard. Continue reading here…

‘PARTNER IN CRIME’ - Al Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend: Who is Noor Alfallah? Continue reading here…

ANGEL’S BATTLE - 'Charlie's Angels' star Farrah Fawcett was 'a fighter' during cancer battle, pal says. Continue reading here…

WEDDING OF THE YEAR - Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's royal wedding: Prince William, Kate Middleton join VIPs at the lavish ceremony. Continue reading here…

Alec Baldwin films Rust in New Mexico

"Rust" settlement approved in wrongful death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department)

IN COURT - 'Rust' settlement approved in wrongful death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin. Continue reading here…

‘QUIETLY STRUGGLING’ - Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah knew 'something was wrong for a long time' before the actor's battle with dementia. Continue reading here…

Bruce Willis Tallulah Willis

Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah knew "something was wrong for a long time" before the actor's dementia diagnosis. (Getty Images)

ROYAL PALS - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle court James Corden with a new late-night came during a Montecito visit. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending