Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt tried to silence her abuse allegations as he slams her secret sale of vineyard

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still involved in a court battle over a French vineyard they owned together while married.

Pitt has maintained that Jolie intentionally sought to "inflict harm" on him by selling her interest in the former couple's vineyard, Château Miraval, in an amended complaint filed June 1 and obtained by Fox News Digital. The "Moneyball" actor claimed Jolie sold her interest in the vineyard without his consent, something they had previously agreed was a requirement.

Jolie and Pitt bought a controlling stake in Château Miraval in 2008 and spent time at the home throughout their relationship.

Pitt, who originally filed the lawsuit in February 2022, said he did not find out about the sale of Miraval until it hit the news. He accused Jolie of collaborating "in secret" in order to keep Pitt "in the dark" about the sale.

However, a source close to Jolie has claimed that Pitt was given the opportunity to buy her stake in Miraval, but the actor "refused" to finalize the sale unless Jolie agreed to stay silent about alleged domestic abuse.

"No matter how many times Mr. Pitt amends his complaint, he cannot escape from the fact that he verbally and physically assaulted Ms. Jolie and their children – even choking one of the children and striking another," the source told Fox News Digital. "Still today and in the seven years since that fateful plane ride, he personally has never publicly denied that it happened. Mr. Pitt saying that he is suing his ex-wife to protect his family is hard to understand because he is well aware the children have not felt able to return to the house in France for almost seven years now due to the events that led to Ms. Jolie filing for divorce."

"The reality is that Pitt refused to complete the Miraval sale with Jolie unless she agreed to being silenced about the abuse as he demanded that 8.5 million dollars be held back to force her to keep quiet," the insider added. "Ms. Jolie had no interest in speaking about what happened, in fact she has not done so even once, and instead she devoted her life to helping the children heal and to advocating to fix the very broken domestic violence response system in America. The only reason any of this has come out now is because Mr. Pitt decided to sue her for not agreeing to keep quiet."

Jolie first accused Pitt of physically abusing her and the couple's children in a cross-complaint filed in the ongoing Miraval lawsuit.

During a 2016 fight, Pitt allegedly "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" and "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her." He then poured "beer and red wine" on her and their six children. "Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop," according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. "They were all frightened. Many were crying."

Jolie filed for divorce days after the alleged altercation.

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital at the time that the claims made by Jolie were false.

"She continues to rehash, revise and re-imagine her description of an event that happened six years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants," the source said.

Pitt and Jolie were married for two years before the actress filed for divorce in 2016, effectively ending their 12-year relationship. The two became legally single in 2019. The former couple shares six kids: Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

