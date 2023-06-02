Jacky Oh, former ‘Wild ‘N Out’ star, dead at 32

Jacky Oh, a former cast member of Nick Cannon’s "Wild ‘N Out," has died at the age of 32.

A BET Media Group spokesperson confirmed her death to Fox News Digital.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented ‘Wild N’ Out’ family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the ‘Wild N’ Out’ cast throughout five seasons," the statement said.

"More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time."

Jacky Oh shared three kids with her longtime partner and famed YouTuber D.C. Young Fly, 31, whose real name is John Whitfield.

"We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time," DC Young Fly said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

BET's statement was additionally posted on "Wild ‘N Out’s" Instagram page with a photo of Jacky Oh.

Tributes poured in for Jacky Oh in the comments section from former and current cast members, including Justina Valentine, DJ-D-Wrek, Tim Chantarangsu, along with fans.

"Heartbroken. Such an amazing soul…RIP Jacky," one comment read.

Other fans sent prayers to her partner D.C. Young Fly and his loving family.

"Unbelievable. Such a sweet kind hearted and always warm person. Sending love to her, her family, her children, the whole wild n out family, and @dcyoungfly."

Another tribute read, "This is horrible. My heart goes out to DC and his family."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Nick Cannon rep for comment regarding Jacky Oh’s death.

Jacky Oh was featured as one of the "Wild ‘N Out" girls on the popular comedy show.

In 2015, she and D.C. Young Fly met during his first appearance on "Wild ‘N Out." The couple welcomed three kids -- Nala, Prince and Nova -- according to People.

Prior to her death, Jacky Oh was outspoken about being a mom of three and truly cherished her moments with her kids.

"i do a lot . but being a mommy is my favorite," she shared on her recent post.

"God chose me 3X…I promise i never take it for granted . Im so damn blessed man!"

In addition to being an actress, Jacky Oh had a make-up line and sold real estate.