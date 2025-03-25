Robert De Niro admits he’s out of touch with young daughter’s Gen Z slang

Robert De Niro’s daughter poked fun at the actor for struggling to keep up with teen slang.

The "Taxi Driver" actor, 81, recently admitted his daughter asked him to read a list of Generation Z lingo.

"My daughter made me read a whole list of expressions so she can show her friends and have fun laughing at me," De Niro explained on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Tuesday.

He noted he agreed to participate on the condition they keep the interaction to themselves.

"I did it, yeah … just don’t send it around. Read it … show it to them, but don’t send it everywhere," he said.

Although De Niro didn’t mention which words were on the list, he shared that he didn’t learn any new slang.

"No, I didn’t want to. I said, ‘These are the words you guys say these days, fine.’"

Barrymore chimed in with her own experience, sharing a conversation she had with her kids.

"I said ‘fire’ the other day, and they said, ‘That’s dead.' … ‘On fleek?’ They were like, ‘Oh God.’"

In 2023, De Niro welcomed his seventh child, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

He discussed at the time how he enjoyed becoming a father again at a later stage in his life.

"When you’re older, you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics. Everything, family dynamics. You can’t avoid learning certain things and then how you can deal with those, manage them and this and that," he told "Today."

De Niro has six other children with three different women — Drena, 53, and Raphael, 48, from his first marriage to Diahnne Abbott; twins Julian and Aaron, 29, with ex Toukie Smith; and Elliot, 27, and Helen Grace, 13, from his second marriage to Grace Hightower. The former couple divorced in 2018.