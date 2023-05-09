Robert DeNiro, 79, welcomes his 7th child

Robert De Niro just welcomed his seventh child, a rep for the actor confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The 79-year-old actor made the revelation while discussing parenthood and his new role in the comedy "About My Father" with ET Canada.

When the interviewer mentioned his six children, the "Taxi Driver" actor corrected that it’s "seven, actually. I just had a baby."

The Oscar winner didn’t elaborate after dropping the baby bombshell and didn't reveal who the mother is.

REESE WITHERSPOON ADMITS SHE BOMBED AN AUDITION WITH ROBERT DE NIRO: ‘THIS IS SO BAD’

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"My kids disagree with me at times and they’re respectful," De Niro told the outlet of whether he considers himself a "cool dad." "My daughter is 11, she gives me grief sometimes. I adore her. And my youngest now, so that’ll be more to come, you know, but that’s what it is."

The "Irishman" actor said he likes to be "loving" with his children but having to be "stern" is inevitable.

"I mean, there’s no way around it with kids," he said. "I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice. And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt, but sometimes you can’t."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

De Niro’s six oldest children are Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage to Diahnne Abbott; twins, Julian and Aaron, 27, with ex Toukie Smith; and Elliot, 24; and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage to Grace Hightower. The former couple divorced in 2018.