Rob Reiner insults Rush Limbaugh after Donald Trump awarded radio host Presidential Medal of Freedom

Director Rob Reiner took to Twitter after President Trump’s State of the Union address to voice his disdain for conservative pundit and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Rush Limbaugh.

Reiner, who often uses his Twitter account to post his complaints about the current administration, shared a note on Tuesday shortly after Trump revealed during his address that Limbaugh would be receiving the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“Only one thing to say about Rush Limbaugh getting a Presidential Medal if [sic] Freedom at The State of the Union: I loathe this f---ing man,” the 72-year-old director wrote.

ROB REINER SAYS ‘MENTALLY UNSTABLE’ PRESIDENT TRUMP IS ‘AIDING AND ABETTING THE ENEMY’

Many noted that the jab seemed in poor taste given the conservative radio personality’s recent announcement that he was diagnosed with “advanced lung cancer.”

“This day has been one of the most difficult days in recent memory, for me, because I’ve known this moment was coming,” Limbaugh, 69, said on his show Monday. “I’m sure that you all know by now that I really don’t like talking about myself and I don’t like making things about me… one thing that I know, that has happened over the 31-plus years of this program is that there has been an incredible bond that had developed between all of you and me.

“So, I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you," Limbaugh added. "It’s a struggle for me, because I had to inform my staff earlier today. I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down. The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”

Prior to announcing the radio host as the latest recipient of the honor, Trump mentioned Limbaugh's diagnosis during his speech.

ROB REINER TO DEMS OPPOSING IMPEACHMENT: 'I'M SORRY IF YOU LOSE YOUR SEAT, BUT WE'VE GOT TO STAND UP FOR DEMOCRACY'

“Almost every American family knows the pain when a loved one is diagnosed with a serious illness. Here tonight is a special man, someone beloved by millions of Americans who just received a Stage 4 advanced cancer diagnosis. This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet," Trump told the radio giant, who appeared to be in tears. "Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country."

He continued: "Rush, in recognition of all that you have done for our Nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and that you inspire, and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. I will now ask the first lady of the United States to present you with the honor."

First lady Melania Trump then presented the medal to an emotional Limbaugh and placed the award on him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The “All in the Family” actor rarely pulls his punches when it comes to voicing his political beliefs on social media. He’s previously likened Trump supporters to white supremacists and referred to Trump as an “ill sociopath” as well as “mentally unstable.”