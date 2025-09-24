Expand / Collapse search
Rob Lowe shares his advice that kickstarted son's Hollywood career

'The Floor,' hosted by Rob Lowe, airs Wednesdays on Fox

By Brie Stimson , Larry Fink Fox News
Rob Lowe shares the advice he gave his son who wanted to act Video

Rob Lowe shares the advice he gave his son who wanted to act

The host of FOX’s "The Floor" told Fox News Digital that he advised his son to create his own content.

Rob Lowe says he had simple advice for his 29-year-old son when he told him he wanted to be an actor. 

He told Fox News Digital his advice to his son, John Owen Lowe, was to "just be a content creator." Lowe added that John recently sold a new show to Apple TV+.

"And the irony is now that's really, I'm so proud of him creating this new show, and that's the thing I think today, as opposed to when I came up, there's no excuse to not make your own stuff today," said "The Floor" host. 

He added, "It's so much easier to do, and I'm glad he's doing that. That was really the big piece of advice I gave him." 

Rob Lowe with John Owen Lowe

Rob Lowe says he had simple advice for his 29-year-old son when he told him he wanted to be an actor.  (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)

The "Parks and Recreation" actor shares two sons with wife Sheryl Berkoff

His oldest, Matthew Edward Lowe, 31, works in finance. 

"I'm living vicariously through both of them," Lowe told Fox News Digital. "And as you know, parenting never ends, no matter how old they get."

As his sons have gotten older, his advice to them has changed.

Rob Lowe with his wife and sons

Rob Lowe with his wife Sheryl Berkoff and their sons John Owen Lowe and Matthew Edward Lowe at a 2015 event. (Steve Granitz/WireImage)

"You know, today, Matthew is engaged. So, you know, we're starting to talk about marriage and, you know, how to navigate that," he said. "And I guess my biggest thing is I am so happy that it doesn't end. Like that I'm hopefully still useful." 

Lowe also joked about John telling him he wanted to be an actor after graduating from Stanford, sticking out his tongue and shaking his head in faux disgust during the interview.  

"I was like, ‘Really? You couldn’t have told me that before I paid the tuition? You could be at Jamba Juice all day, walking up and down the street checking your phone. What the hell did you have to go to Stanford for?'" 

Rob Lowe walking with son, John

Rob Lowe laughs with his son, John Owen Lowe, on the set of their Netflix comedy "Unstable," which ran for two seasons. (MEGA/GC Images)

During the interview, Lowe also touched on his sobriety journey and his friendship with Charlie Sheen, who released "The Book of Sheen: A Memoir" about his addiction struggles and sobriety.

Lowe said he’s been sober for 35 years. 

"You know, one of the things I do is to help others," he told Fox News Digital. "And the very first intervention I was ever a part of, Charlie [Sheen] talks about in the documentary. I was six months sober myself, but it had already changed my life. And to watch Charlie now sober and having this moment. I'm so happy for him."

He added, "I've always adored him. He's always been one of the funniest—to say that Charlie's a character, it might be the understatement of the millennium—and he's always been that way."

