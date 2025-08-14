Charlie Sheen admits he ‘lit the fuse’ that blew his life apart as turbulent past resurfaces

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlie Sheen's coming clean about his struggles in life after nearly eight years of sobriety.

Sheen admitted he "lit the fuse" that blew his life apart in the early 2000s in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary, "aka Charlie Sheen."

The two-part series, which debuts Sept. 10, will track the rise and fall of Sheen's stardom during his drug use and violent past.

"When you got a lot of shame about a lot of stuff ... shame is, shame is suffocating," Sheen explained in the trailer. "I lit the fuse, and, you know, my life turns into everything it wasn't supposed to be."

The documentary will feature prominent people in Sheen's life, including ex-wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, and "Two and a Half Men" creator Chuck Lorre and his former co-star Jon Cryer. One of Sheen's daughters with Richards also appears in the trailer, stating, "You can't really have a relationship with someone going through addiction."

The TV star's former drug dealer also makes an appearance.

"When Charlie said he was smoking seven‑gram rocks, he was smoking seven‑gram rocks," the dealer said.

Actors Sean Penn and Chris Tucker are featured as well, with Penn stating, "Now, Charlie's sober. He's going to tell you the truth."

Public scrutiny of Sheen's behavior seemingly first began in the late 1980s after he filmed "Wall Street." Sheen, who was in his 20s, had begun drinking all the time.

"We shot in New York City, so I'd be out to the bars every night till 3 or 4 a.m., then try to show up for a 6 o'clock call to stand toe to toe with Michael Douglas and handle 50% of a scene," Sheen once admitted, according to IMDB.

"How could that work? Yet there I was, the guy that struck gold, looking around at dawn to find that the only one still partying was me. I'd be drinking away, doing blow [cocaine], popping pills and telling myself I wasn't an addict because there wasn't a needle stuck in my arm. Talk about mixing up fantasy and reality. My true addiction was alcohol.

"The extra-toxic boosters just helped me shore up the wall between my celebrity self and my real self. The questions I was running from were: 'Is this success all a fluke? Had I been fooling everybody so far? Will I get caught?' It was easy to get hammered and messed up. But, in doing so, I buried my self-respect, I buried my self-esteem, I buried my creative drive and I damned near buried myself."

Despite multiple rehab stays throughout the next 10 years, Sheen overdosed on cocaine in 1998.

The "Hot Shots!" actor had a stroke and was treated at the critical care unit at Los Robles Regional Medical Center, according to CBS News.

"We are in the stages, right now, of recovery," his father, Martin Sheen, told reporters at the time. "It is my hope that he will accept recovery and become free. I am asking all of his friends and fans to pray for him."

Things didn't seem to change for Sheen, who was arrested in 2009 after threatening wife Brooke Mueller on Christmas Day.

Mueller called 911 Dec. 25, 2009, and told dispatch, "My husband had me with a knife. I was scared for my life, and he threatened me."

She claimed the knife was a "switchblade," ABC News reported.

Sheen eventually pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement despite initially looking to have all the charges dismissed. He was sentenced to 30 days in rehab, 30 days of probation and 36 hours of anger management.

Mueller and Sheen married in 2008 and share twin boys born in 2009. The former couple attempted to repair their marriage after the assault. However, they filed for divorce in 2010.

Sheen listed the date of separation as Dec. 25, 2009, the same day as the alleged attack.

Mueller and Sheen lost custody of the twins in 2013. The twins, Bob and Max, now live full-time with the actor, who has been sober since December 2017.

"I've mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys," Sheen told People magazine in 2023. "Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now.

"They're really cool, really smart and really funny."

Sheen was also fired from the hit show "Two and a Half Men" in 2011 due to his drug use, erratic behavior and public insults thrown at Chuck Lorre.

The show continued with Ashton Kutcher until 2015.

Since his firing, Sheen has repaired his relationship with Lorre, and the two have even worked together again. Sheen's co-star, Cryer, didn't share the same sentiment toward the actor's comeback.

"When ‘Two and a Half Men’ was happening, Charlie was, like, the highest-paid actor in television," Cryer said on "The View" in 2024.

"Yet, he blew it up, so you kind of have to think. I love him. I wish him the best. He should live in good health for the rest of his life, but I don’t know if I want to get in business with him for any length of time."

Sheen chose to go cold turkey from alcohol in 2017 after he wasn't able to drive his daughter to a morning doctor's appointment. At the time, he had already quit doing drugs.

"I think the first month I was like, 'I'm going to have give it a month, just see if I feel any better, and if my interactions with those that are closest to me improve,'" he told People magazine in 2023. "And they did. And I'm like, all right, I'm going to go another month. And then it got traction. I had momentum.

"There was just instant evidence that this was the side I needed to be on. I couldn't be in denial about it anymore."