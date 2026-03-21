Rob Lowe rips 'Disneyfication' of young Hollywood: 'No resemblance to anything truthful'

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Rob Lowe is sounding off on what he sees as a growing problem in Hollywood.

During a candid conversation on his podcast "Literally! With Rob Lowe," the actor took aim at what he described as a "trend" shaping the next generation of performers, arguing that many young actors lack authenticity on screen.

The discussion, featuring comedian and actor Kevin Nealon, began with observations about modern acting styles, with Nealon noting that certain delivery patterns and techniques appear increasingly common.

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"I'm sure you watch actors and you see a lot of the tricks they're doing. I don't know if they're tricks, but it's sometimes, it's the cadence of the delivery. And you say, ‘okay, he stopped there.’ And then you continue that thought, and then you start seeing that more and more, and you think, well, ‘maybe that's a trend.’ That's a trend with acting now, you know?"

Lowe didn’t hesitate to agree — and took the critique a step further.

"There's definitely an acting trend going on right now."

"Oh yeah. Young actors. And it's — how do I put this? … If it's a binary choice, it's a good thing, but I don't love it. And I think it's a reaction to the Disneyfication of acting, where all these kids have come up through all the tentacles of The CW and Disney and all of those types of young people shows. Like, what's the one… like ‘Hannah Montana’s’ of the world — all that stuff."

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For Lowe, the issue goes beyond technique in Hollywood.

"That behavior on screen is not recognizable as anything any human beings have ever done before … You watch those shows and I don't know what they're doing, but … there's no resemblance to anything truthful. And what it is clearly, is young kids who are new and don't know — God bless them — and they're being directed by hacks."

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The pointed critique puts a spotlight on the pipeline feeding Hollywood’s next wave of stars — particularly those coming out of networks like Disney and The CW – shows in the mold of "Hannah Montana."

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The "Brat Pack," who came of age in the 1980s with movies like "St. Elmo’s Fire," "The Breakfast Club," "About Last Night…," "Sixteen Candles" and "Pretty in Pink," defined a generation’s teen angst and became a pop culture touchstone.

Lowe rose to fame as a child star involved in Hollywood’s "Brat Pack."

Members include Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Demi Moore, Andrew McCarthy, Ally Sheedy, Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall and Jon Cryer, among others.

However, which actors fit into the group has not always been clear.

Lowe previously said that by the time he finished high school, he had landed a major film role in "The Outsiders," forcing him to choose between college and acting.

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"The Floor" host shares two sons with wife Sheryl Berkoff.

His youngest, John Owen Lowe, is following in his father’s acting footsteps, while his oldest, Matthew Edward Lowe, works in finance.

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Last September, Lowe gave simple advice to his son John when he told him he wanted to be an actor.

He told Fox News Digital his advice to his son was to "just be a content creator." John has previously sold a new show to Apple TV+.

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"And the irony is, now that's really, I'm so proud of him creating this new show, and that's the thing I think today, as opposed to when I came up, there's no excuse to not make your own stuff today," Lowe said.

He added, "It's so much easier to do, and I'm glad he's doing that. That was really the big piece of advice I gave him."

Disney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.