Rob Lowe gets mistaken for sitcom star, tells Hollywood tour bus driver 'get better at your job'

Rob Lowe was recently confused for another celebrity during a Hollywood bus tour.

The actor was mistaken for "Full House" star John Stamos and had a cheeky response to the mix-up.

In a video posted on social media, a Hollywood tour guide is heard introducing Lowe as John Stamos to a group of tourists.

ROB LOWE RECALLS FILMING HIS 'ABOUT LAST NIGHT' SEX SCENES WITH DEMI MOORE: IT’S 'VERY BORING'

The "Outsiders" star is then seen saying, "What the f---," in disbelief.

"He looks like him, you know," the tour guide said, followed by laughter.

Lowe started to approach the bus, asking, "Hey guys, am I John Stamos?"

The passengers replied, "No, Rob Lowe!"

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Lowe then jokingly yelled at the tour guide, "Dude, you got to get better at your job!"

"It’s usually about having fun, you know. I didn’t expect to run into people," the guide responded.

The "St. Elmo’s Fire" actor backed away from the bus and quipped, "Oh, I see, don’t listen to him."

The Instagram video ended with the Hollywood tour guide saying, "Thank you for your cool energy."

Lowe tagged his son, John Owen Lowe, in his caption and asked if he was being "Punk’d," to which his son replied, "The people have spoken."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Other celebrities, such as Kimberly Williams-Paisley, commented on the post, saying, "I love you John Stamos!"

"21 Jump Street" actress Holly Robinson Peete jokingly added about the tour guide, "He needs to be fired immediately."

This wasn’t the first time Lowe has been compared to Stamos.

Last month, Lowe’s son shared a special tribute to his famous father for his birthday, but instead of a photo of his dad, he posted a black-and-white picture of Stamos.

"Happy birthday, Dad. You’re my role model, first teacher, and best friend all in one. Here’s to many more," he said.

Lowe’s son additionally shared a photo from their "Unstable" season two premiere, where he photoshopped Stamos’ face over his dad’s.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Such a dream to be working with my pops on this. Love you, dad!! Go binge and let us know what you think!"

During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2023, the "9-1-1: Lone Star" actor explained that his son has replaced his face with Stamos’ on their family Christmas cards.

Barrymore surprised the father-son duo with a video message from Stamos.

"I’m tired of explaining that ‘no, I’m not really his dad, I’m a better-looking version of his dad,’ you know," Stamos laughed.