Kate Beckinsale blasts ‘disgusting’ nepo baby narrative for fueling bullying of celebrity children

Kate Beckinsale is sounding the alarm over what she calls a dangerous failure to protect children.

The actress slammed what she called the "disgusting" obsession with celebrity children and the tabloid coverage that has turned their lives into public entertainment.

Beckinsale specifically called out both the United States and the United Kingdom, saying the two countries have the resources to protect children but are failing to do so.

"And if you're stupid and brainwashed and idiotic, you're going to think that this is a champagne problem and crying on a yacht. But really what this says is how much we have failed our children in pretty much all of our countries, but most particularly America and the U.K. where we have the resources to do so much better," she said in a fiery Instagram video.

Her criticism went beyond celebrity culture, expanding into a broader warning about how society treats its youngest and most vulnerable.

"Pedophilia is rife, abuse and intolerable bullying of children is tolerated, child suicide has become virtually normal," Beckinsale said. "And the most prominent children are the most prominent example, and that's why I'm saying this, not because I think somehow everyone needs to shed tears for rich kids or who they see as privileged kids but because it has become normal in the press to allow a level of bullying that is literally suicide-provoking to become a daily norm."

Beckinsale warned that if society cannot protect its children, the entire species is at risk.

"And if we don't protect children, who the f--- are we?" she said. "It's time to hand the reins over to another species if we cannot protect our young all over the world."

The "Serendipity" actress said she deliberately chose a "non-political" issue to make her point and to underscore that the problem affects children everywhere — not just the children of celebrities.

"To be clear, I have deliberately decided to speak about a non-political issue precisely to make a point about children in general and how children of famous or successful people face a level of bullying that is and would be completely insupportable to most mentally healthy adults," she said. "

This is not because I think it's the only issue in the world. This is because quite literally it is a non-political issue and the most important point is that we are failing our young. … And who is failing our young? The press."

"Pretty much any animal you can find will protect and nurture not only their young but other animals' young," she added in her lengthy Instagram caption. "Just not human beings apparently, and specifically not tabloid journalists."

In the candid Instagram video, Beckinsale spoke directly to the camera as she took aim at what she described as the media's fixation on so-called "nepo babies," arguing that the narrative has spiraled into open hostility toward children who had no control over the circumstances of their birth.

"There are a lot of famous people whose parents were also in the industry, whether it's Ben Stiller — all sorts of people — and we all got away with it," Beckinsale said. "But, now, it's the biggest crime you could have ever committed to be born to a famous person."

She warned the shift has created a culture in which celebrity children are expected to endure extreme levels of hostility for circumstances they had no control over.

"And, therefore, you're supposed to absorb an unacceptable, possibly suicide-provoking level of hatred, just because for the fact that you were born to parents that you didn't choose and a lifestyle you didn't select yourself," she said.

"Either way, this ‘nepo baby’ thing is disgusting, and it goes to the basic level of trying to appeal to people's sense of jealousy and envy," she said. "The lowest vibrational elements of being a human being."

Beckinsale is not married and has one daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, with actor Michael Sheen.

She was married to American film director Len Wiseman, who directed her in "Underworld," from May 9, 2004, until their separation in 2015 and divorce in 2019.

Prior to her marriage to Wiseman, Beckinsale was in a long-term relationship with Michael Sheen from 1995 to 2003.