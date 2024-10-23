Expand / Collapse search
Rob Lowe had crush on Demi Moore, said hook-ups were ‘inevitable’ on ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ set

Rob Lowe starred in the 1985 alongside fellow Brat Pack stars Demi Moore and Emilio Estevez

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Rob Lowe's son has 'unconditional love' for Brat Pack dad, but admits he drives him 'insane' Video

Rob Lowe's son has 'unconditional love' for Brat Pack dad, but admits he drives him 'insane'

John Owen Lowe told Fox News Digital that his famous father easily gets under his skin.

Rob Lowe is remembering the wilder days of the Brat Pack while filming "St. Elmo’s Fire."

While appearing on "SiriusXM’s ‘Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa,’" Lowe joked that the set was a "big sex orgy."

He said he had a crush on Demi Moore and they "briefly had a thing" before she and Emilio Estevez were engaged.

"Anytime you put young 20-something men and women together, hookups are inevitable. I don’t think that has changed," the "Parks and Recreation" star said.

Rob Lowe and Demi Moore

Rob Lowe said he used to have a crush on Demi Moore and they "briefly had a thing" before she and Emilio Estevez were engaged. The two are pictured here in 2020. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

But then, just as quickly, relationships changed and Moore was married to Bruce Willis.

Lowe recalled, "And then we all were at her wedding to Bruce. Biggest wedding I’d been to up until then. I had never been to a wedding like that. There were, I think, two sound stages rented, and bands and so fun, and amazing."

The cast of St. Elmo's Fire

The cast of 'St. Elmo's Fire', directed by Joel Schumacher, 1985. Left to right: Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Mare Winningham, Judd Nelson and Andrew McCarthy.  (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Lowe, meanwhile, has been married to his wife Sheryl Berkoff for 33 years, after initially being set up on a blind date, or as he joked a "half-blind" date since he was a movie star at that point.

Initially, the timing didn’t quite work, but they met again on the set of a movie where she was working as a make-up artist and things rekindled.

Rob Lowe in a blue suit and tie soft smiles on the carpet wearing a sparkly silver dress

Lowe and his wife Sheryl Berkoff have been married for 33 years. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

He took her on a press tour with him and stopped in Fiji on the way home, and that’s when he had an "epiphany."

Lowe saw their names on a hotel door "and I was overwhelmed with a sense that we were going to be together, that we were going to have children, all of this stuff. And that could not have been farther from where my head was, farther from my ability to even deliver on. And that is what indeed happened. And, that was the beginning of us dating."

The couple married in 1991 and share two sons, Matthew and John Owen.

Matthew Edward Lowe, John Owen Lowe, Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff posing together

Lowe and Berkoff share two sons, Matthew and John Owen. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Last month, Lowe talked about becoming an empty-nester and reigniting the spark with his wife during an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

"Becoming [an empty-nester] was actually super emotional for me," he said. "I was so sad. And then once they were out of the house, I looked at my wife and went, ‘Wait a minute, I remember you! You’re hot! And we have fun together.'"

Rob Lowe smiling

Lowe joked he was excited to be an empty nester with his sons out of the house because it's rekindling romance with his wife. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

"And all of a sudden, I could wake up in the middle of the night and go get a midnight snack without any clothes on again. It was very freeing. I love being an empty-nester now."

New episodes of SiriusXM's "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" are available every Wednesday on the SiriusXM app and wherever podcasts are available.

