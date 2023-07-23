Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Rob Lowe celebrates 32nd anniversary with social media tribute to wife Sheryl Berkoff

The couple have been married since 1991 and share two sons together.

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
Rob Lowe speaks talks anniversary, Ping Pong 4 Purpose, and his fondest Olivia Newton-John memory Video

Rob Lowe speaks talks anniversary, Ping Pong 4 Purpose, and his fondest Olivia Newton-John memory

Rob Lowe attends the Ping Pong 4 Purpose in Los Angeles, CA where he remembers his fondest memory of Olivia Newton-John as his imitation of John Travolta in "Grease."

Rob Lowe is forever "grateful" to have married his wife, Sheryl Berkoff.

In a social media post honoring their wedding anniversary, Lowe wrote, "Today marks 32 years married to this beautiful, inspiring, nurturing, strong, industrious, sexy, and wonderfully unique woman."

"I am SO grateful for the day she said she’d join me on our amazing life journey together. Happy Anniversary, Baby!!"

Lowe and Berkoff married on July 22, 1991, and they have two sons together, Matthew 30, and John, 28.

On the iHeart podcast "Table for Two" hosted by Bruce Bozzi, Lowe shared some of the secrets to the couple’s three-decade marriage.

"It's all about who you choose.… Sheryl was and is my best friend. So if you marry for anything other than the fact that it's your best friend, you're at a disadvantage from the jump. 'Cause that will sustain when the other stuff ebbs and flows," he shared.

Rob Lowe in a navy tuxedo laughs as his wife Sheryl wears a gold sequin dress and looks lovingly at him on the red carpet in Monaco

Rob Lowe offered insight into what has made his nearly 32-year marriage to wife Sheryl Berkoff work. (Arnold Jerocki/WireImage)

He also shared forgiveness is key.

"People say marriage takes work. I'm not sure if it takes work.… But what it does take is forgiveness. And being really cognizant of what hill you're willing to die on," Lowe explained.

He concluded, "I think the minute things go south for whatever reason it could be… many many many reasons, I think people can go, ‘Oh, I knew it. This, this is bad. This is a mistake. That marriages don't work.' Everybody has those dark periods." 

Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff at the Oscars

Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff have been married since 1991, after meeting in the 80s. (Getty Images)

"When they come, and they do, just like a career, everyone has periods where it's not happenin' like you would like it.… Life is like that, it's ebbs and flows.… You just can't bail on the ebbs. ‘Cause eventually it’ll turn around if you're with the right person."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.

