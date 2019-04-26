Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek stuns followers with topless post

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, took to Instagram on Thursday to alert followers that she had a problem: She lost her shirt in the desert.

Don’t you hate when that happens?

Kostek, 27, is wearing only jeans and covers herself with a sunhat. The photo was liked nearly 24,000 times as of Friday.

Kostek recently had some fun with Gronkowski, who retired from the NFL in March following the New England Patriots' Super Bowl victory earlier this year, taking to social media to share a video of her doing a sexy movie-parody photo shoot of a scene from Martin Scorsese’s 2013 film “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

She recently snagged a coveted spot in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The magazine officially named her their first model and rookie for their 2019 issue.

The Connecticut native always envisioned herself in the popular sports magazine, and with her fans' help, she was able to fulfill a lifelong dream.

“If I didn’t think I could be here, I wouldn’t do it,” Kostek told Fox News back in March. “It’s been such a refreshing, exciting time for me to model and be represented by a company that embraces women of every shape and size. It’s been so nice to not have that pressure to change just to be on a runway show or photo shoot. That’s exactly what I stand for as a woman and a sister."