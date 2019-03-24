Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announces retirement on Instagram

Rob Gronkowski, the New England Patriots tight end whose larger-than-life personality complemented his status as one of the NFL's most potent offensive weapons, announced his retirement Sunday in an Instagram post.

"Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be," the 29-year-old Gronkowski wrote. "But now its time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for [the] rest of my life."

A second-round draft pick by the Patriots out of the University of Arizona in 2010, Gronkowski quickly became a fan favorite in New England for his thunderous spiking of the football after one of his many touchdown receptions. His arrival also coincided with the second wave of franchise success under head coach Bill Belichick and starting quarterback Tom Brady. The Patriots made at least the AFC Championship in Gronkowski's last eight seasons with the team and reached four Super Bowls, winning three of them.

Brady reacted to Gronkowski's retirement in a comment on the Instagram post: "Love u man!! The [greatest of all time]!! Couldn't be a better person or teammate!!!!

