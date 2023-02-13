Expand / Collapse search
Rob Gronkowski reveals romantic Valentine's Day plans with Camille Kostek

In a Super Bowl commercial for FanDuel, Gronkowski misses a field goal kick, which aired in multiple parts during the big game

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
With Super Bowl LVII in the rearview mirror, former tight-end turned Fox analyst Rob Gronkowski can focus his attention on two big dates revolving around longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek.

The couple, who will celebrate their 10-year anniversary next fall, are getting out of town to celebrate Valentine's Day as well as Kostek's birthday, which is just five days later.

"We're both working on Valentine's Day actually and then we have a flight cross-country, so we're going to be on a flight spending Valentine's. But with how romantic I am … it doesn't matter that we're on a flight," he told E! News.

"I can take that romanticity — that's a word I just made up, romanticity — I can bring that to the flight as well and I can have a nice dinner planned for us, you know in the first class. So that's what's gonna happen."

Rob Gronkowski detailed his Valentine's Day plans with longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek.

Rob Gronkowski detailed his Valentine's Day plans with longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation)

ROB GRONKOWSKI REVEALS WHETHER HE AND CAMILLE KOSTEK HAVE DISCUSSED GETTING ENGAGED

The party won't stop in the sky, however, as Gronkowski revealed the special plans he has already locked down.

"After that for her birthday and Valentine's we're gonna go to Hawaii to celebrate."

Rob Gronkowski met his current girlfriend, Camille Kostek while playing for the New England Patriots. Kostek was a cheerleader for the NFL team, at the time.

Rob Gronkowski met his current girlfriend, Camille Kostek while playing for the New England Patriots. Kostek was a cheerleader for the NFL team, at the time. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Just weeks ago, the 33-year-old had hinted to People magazine that something special may happen around that five-day stretch in February.

"Maybe some magic will happen. ... [It's] going to have to eventually happen," he said.

Gronkowski also shared that he and his model girlfriend "definitely talk about" being engaged, but says an obstacle is their busy schedules and careers.

Rob Gronkowski had previously teased an upcoming engagement to Camille Kostek in the media last month.

Rob Gronkowski had previously teased an upcoming engagement to Camille Kostek in the media last month. (Dia Dipasupil/GA/The Hollywood Reporter)

"She's right in the middle of hers, shooting for ‘Sports Illustrated’ once again," he said in late January, adding he was busy with Super Bowl duties.

The couple were originally introduced at a charity event because Kostek was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots, where Gronkowski spent nine seasons. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

