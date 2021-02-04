Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares how the couple first met: ‘It's kind of crazy’

Camille Kostek is telling all about her love story with Rob Gronkowski.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s "This is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson," the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model discussed how she first encountered the NFL star in 2013, revealing that he pursued her first.

"So we were actually, it was November, 2013 and we were at a Goodwill event. It was right before Thanksgiving. So we were filling turkey baskets for families who are less fortunate," Kostek recalled.

The 28-year-old, who has reportedly been dating Gronkowski since 2015, went on to explain that in the age of dating apps she's happy that the couple met in-person.

"I feel like it's very rare these days to meet at the library and the grocery store or wherever else, especially in this COVID world where you can even see half your face out. So I feel like it's made dating a lot harder," she said.

Kostek then revealed the humorously smooth way Gronk, 31, managed to slide her his phone number.

"[…] He ripped off his ‘Hi, my name is Rob Gronkowski’ sticker on his shirt," Kostek prefaced of the then-New England Patriots tight end. "So he had written on the back of it his phone number and then he wrote ‘Shhh,’ because he knew it was, it was a secret."

Kostek noted the sticker was delivered to her by retired tight end Jermaine Wiggins, and also expressed her initial concerns with being pursued by Gronkowski.

"I was a rookie [cheerleader for the Patriots] and I was so scared. I was like, ‘Oh no, no, no, I can't take this. I can't take his number.’ And then [Wiggins] was like, ‘Just take it,’ and I was like, ‘Okay,’ and I put it in my pocket," Kostek remembered. "And I, I never spoke about it again. I didn't make it locker room talk. I never spoke about it."

It took several days before Kostek actually FaceTimed Gronkowski.

"... I FaceTimed him and I put my phone down and I like looked away from it. And then he answered it and he didn't look either. I was like, ‘Hello.’ He was like, ‘Who is this? You called me.’ And I was like, ‘Um, who’s this?’ I could tell it was his voice and he like, peeked his head over," Kostek explained.

"He had just gotten back from a Texans game," she continued. "So he had like a suit on and everything. And he was like, ‘Hello?’ And I was like, ‘It's Camille.’ And he was beaming. ‘He was like, Oh my God, I never thought you’d call me.'"

"Little did we know, 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I'm here as his girlfriend almost eight years later. It's kind of crazy," she admitted.

During the interview, Kostek also discussed the possibility of an engagement and what she expects from a potential ring from the Buccaneers’ tight end.

"I do have one [in mind], I'm like a very simple, simple girl," Kostek told co-hosts Zito and Sampson of a sparkler. "[I’m] also one of those people, you know how like, people don't tell you what they're going to name their baby until their baby is born and they tell you, that's what it is for me. I'll wait until my ring is out. And then it can be like, this is what I always wanted."

Whenever that big moment does come for the couple, Kostek says that she hopes Gronkowski is "smart enough" to ask her friends or sisters for advice. But for now, she notes that the pair is "focusing on the big ring" -- winning Sunday's Super Bowl LV.