Rob Gronkowski reveals whether he and Camille Kostek have discussed getting engaged

Rob Gronkowski says there could be wedding bells in his future.

Gronkowski recently spoke about his relationship with model Camille Kostek and how the two "definitely talk about" getting engaged, admitting the only thing keeping him from popping the question is their busy schedules.

"We're both super busy with our careers right now. … She's right in the middle of hers, shooting for "Sports Illustrated" once again, and then we got the Super Bowl," he explained to People magazine, before hinting he may propose on Valentine's Day, which happens to be Kostek's birthday.

"Maybe some magic will happen. ... [It's] going to have to eventually happen."

TOM BRADY RESPONDS TO ROB GRONKOWSKI'S SUGGESTION THAT HE DATE SALLY FIELD

The pair will officially be celebrating their 10-year anniversary in November 2023.

Kostek and Gronkowski first met in 2013 at a charity event having never spoken to each other, even though she was a cheerleader for his team at the time, the New England Patriots.

The model recalled Gronkowski making the first move by having a teammate hand her his nametag with his phone number. They both were afraid to start a relationship because they weren't sure if a player and a cheerleader were permitted to date.

"I was a rookie. I was like, 'Oh no, no, no, I can't take this. I can't take his number.' And then [his teammate] was like, ‘Just take it.’ And I was like, 'OK,' and I put it in my pocket. And I never spoke about it again," Kostek told SiriusXM's "This Is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson" in 2021.

A few FaceTime calls later, they officially became a couple, dating secretly a few years before going public with their romance with their red carpet debut in 2016.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Although it's more than a few months away, Gronkowski is already planning how he will celebrate their milestone anniversary, explaining he plans to go pay homage to how they met.

"We love to give back, and that's where we met, at a charity event nine years ago," he told People. "We both agree we should probably give back once again because we were giving back at that time when we met. So to be able to give back again at that time to celebrate, I mean, that's always a great thing to do."

Gronkowski played alongside Tom Brady with the New England Patriots nine years before retiring in 2019. His retirement lasted one year. He returned in 2020 to play with Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He played for the Buccaneers two seasons before retiring a second time ahead of the 2022 season. Overall, during his 11 years in the NFL, Gronkowski has played in five Super Bowls, taking home a championship ring in four of those Super Bowls. He won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers.

Gronkowski now works for FOX as an NFL analyst.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kostek gained recognition as a model after appearing in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She gained further recognition as the 2019 Sports Illustrated cover model.