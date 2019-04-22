Riverdale showrunner announces Luke Perry's final episode will air this week

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced on Sunday that this week’s episode of the show will be Luke Perry's last.

The beloved actor starred as Fred Andrews, the father of main character Archie Andrews. The announcement comes off the heels of Perry’s sudden death two months ago, after suffering a massive stroke.

Aguirre-Sacasa made the announcement via Twitter, stating that "This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed.” Aguirre-Sacasa added, "As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son,” before attaching a somber photo of Perry.

The death came as a shocking blow to the cast and crew of the hit television series. In an interview with ET, Aguirre-Sacasa stated that the entire Riverdale team was "still in shock and are all still processing and grieving." "... His spirit -- which was so generous and wise and vivacious -- we hope will infuse every episode, so in my mind, every episode for the rest of time on Riverdale will have a bit of Luke in it,” Aguirre-Sacasa added.

In an appearance on “The View” last month, Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones on the show, discussed how the show would handle Perry’s death. "I can't go too much into the spoilers of it, but we do have something planned narratively,” said Perry’s co-star. "We dedicated some of the episodes to him," Sprouse noted.

Viewers will find out the fate of Fred Andrews on the next episode of Riverdale, which will air on Wednesday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET.