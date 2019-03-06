Luke Perry on newfound stardom, desire for privacy in 1992 interview at height of '90210' fame

In a recently unearthed 1992 interview, late actor Luke Perry discussed his rise to superstardom and the pressures that come along with being a celebrity.

Perry, who gained fame as a teen heartthrob on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and became a fan-favorite TV dad with his starring role on the hit series "Riverdale," died Monday at age 52 after suffering a massive stroke.

In the interview with FOX 11, Perry detailed his newfound stardom two years after the hit series, in which he played Dylan McKay, first aired.

“I’m not real cool with the loss of privacy. It goes with what I do for a living, but you know, I’m not stupid, I knew that was certainly a part of it," Perry said in the 1992 interview. “I just didn’t realize how big a part of it."

While Perry's charming personality and good looks shined on-screen, in his personal life Perry displayed a kind and humble demeanor. “Five, 10, 15 years from now I would like to see myself in a place that is far away from here,” Perry said while laughing. “It’s quiet, and country and there are no flash bulbs.”

“90210” co-star Brian Austin Green noted Perry’s fears about his privacy in the old interview. “I mean, yeah, all of a sudden just walking around and getting mobbed… girls getting hurt and hurting themselves to see him and he, you know, it scared him I think.”

Privacy issues aside, Perry expressed gratitude for his role in the hit television series. “It has certainly put me in a position where finally people consider me to do other things. As an actor, that’s really all you look for – the chance to keep working and the opportunity to get your work seen.”

Perry acknowledged that fame was fleeting and that his time in the limelight would eventually come to an end. “That will pass. Some other skinny guy with sideburns will come along in two months and they’ll be wondering where I went.”