‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart sets record straight on quarantine ‘prisoner’ comments

Lili Reinhart is clarifying recent remarks she made that returning to work on “Riverdale” production felt like being a “prisoner.”

"Love it when my words are taken out of context YET AGAIN," she wrote on Twitter in response to the backlash she received about returning to the Canadian set amid stringent COVID-19 restrictions. "I’m not complaining about going back to work, I’m incredibly grateful to have a job. I’m sad that I can’t see my family for months on end due to travel restrictions. FFS, leave me alone."

"No wonder people think I’m this pissed off girl all the time," Reinhart, 23, added in a follow-up tweet. "I annoy myself having to speak up about this."

'RIVERDALE' ACTRESS RECALLS TIME WHEN LUKE PERRY OFFERED TO CO-SIGN FOR HER CAR

Production of the series’ fourth season was cut short due to the global spread of the coronavirus and the “Hustlers” co-star lamented in a recent interview with Nylon that returning to the set in Canada makes her “feel like a prisoner,” given that with health protocols in effect, she would not be able to leave Canada until Christmas or after.

“We stopped during the prom episode, so I have to fit back in that prom dress," she told the outlet. "Five months later, we're all going to be tan, maybe a little bit thicker. I certainly am.”

'RIVERDALE' STAR LILI REINHART SAYS CORONAVIRUS PRECAUTIONS ON SET MAKE HER FEEL 'LIKE A PRISONER'

Reinhart’s first break she’ll receive after shooting recommences will come in late Dec. but before she can even start back filming, she’ll have to quarantine in Vancouver for two weeks as a precaution.

“I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada. That doesn't feel good," the actress confessed. "You can't go home for Thanksgiving, can't visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f---ed.”

Furthermore, due to the intense filming schedule, she’ll be unable to take on any additional projects for the remainder of the year.

“I'm very lucky, but it's like, ‘I need to keep going. I need to keep going,’” she said.

LILI REINHART APOLOGIZES FOR USING TOPLESS PHOTO TO DEMAND JUSTICE FOR BREONNA TAYLOR'S DEATH: 'TRULY SORRY'

Reinhart also touched on the mental health challenges she’s undertaken during the pandemic.

"At the beginning of this pandemic, I felt very lost. I felt very sad and hopeless, because of personal things that were happening in my life,” she said. “Instead of distracting myself, f--king random people and doing drugs and drinking my problems away, I chose the harder route, which was to not distract myself.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said that she stuck to it.

“I was like, ‘I'm not doing that,'" Reinhart said. "'I'm going to go through the next however many months of s---t, pure s---t, awful, crying every day, but the necessary work,’” she said.