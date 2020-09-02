'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart says coronavirus precautions on set make her feel 'like a prisoner'

Returning to work has been tough for Lili Reinhart.

Months after production on "Riverdale" was shut down due to the global spread of coronavirus, the 23-year-old actress has been summoned back to Canada to shoot the remainder of the show's fourth season before immediately beginning work on the fifth, set seven years later.

In a recent interview with Nylon, Reinhart discussed the difficulties of returning to set.

“We stopped during the prom episode, so I have to fit back in that prom dress," she stated. "Five months later, we're all going to be tan, maybe a little bit thicker. I certainly am.”

As a precaution, Reinhart will have to quarantine for two weeks in Vancouver, where she's required to stay until Christmas, which is the first break she'll receive after shooting starts.

“I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada. That doesn't feel good," the "Hustlers" actress confessed. "You can't go home for Thanksgiving, can't visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f--ked.”

Additionally, because she'll have no breaks in shooting, the actress won't be able to take on any other projects this year.

”I'm very lucky, but it's like, ‘I need to keep going. I need to keep going,’” she said.

While the star spent most of her time in quarantine arranging her new home, she also experienced moments of darkness.

"At the beginning of this pandemic, I felt very lost,” Reinhart said. “I felt very sad and hopeless, because of personal things that were happening in my life. Instead of distracting myself, f--king random people and doing drugs and drinking my problems away, I chose the harder route, which was to not distract myself. I was like, ‘I'm not doing that. I'm going to go through the next however many months of s---t, pure s---t, awful, crying every day, but the necessary work.’”

However, she's also used her free time to engage in therapy and spend time looking into "mental health retreats," even attending one in Mount Shasta, Calif.

"This gave me time to, for the first time in four years, step back and process what has happened in the past couple years, process my emotions, and just process my s--t,” said Reinhart of the break provided to her by the coronavirus lockdown.