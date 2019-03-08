'Riverdale' actress recalls time when Luke Perry offered to co-sign for her car

"Riverdale" actress Hayley Law on Thursday remembered actor Luke Perry and recalled the time he offered to co-sign on her car.

Perry made the kind gesture when she got her first acting check from the show but had bad credit, she said.

"I had just got my car because I got a paycheck, and I had bad credit and he heard me talking to the dealership – and he offered to co-sign for my car. And, I had known him a few months – and I will never forget that, ever,” Law said.

Perry died at age 52 after suffering a massive stroke at his California home.

'RIVERDALE' TO DEDICATE REMAINING EPISODES TO LATE LUKE PERRY

Perry was remembered as a childhood staple and overall kind-hearted person.

“...I think I’m still in shock. I just woke up and my phone was going nuts and I still don’t believe it. It’s awful, awful, awful. He’s just so positive and amazing to work with," Law said of the late actor.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.