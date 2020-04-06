Rita Wilson returns to singing after coronavirus recovery with national anthem performance

Rita Wilson gave her first performance following her and husband Tom Hanks' recovery from the coronavirus.

The 63-year-old actress and singer kicked off the NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Race Sunday by belting out the national anthem, proving that the virus didn’t do any long term damage to her famous singing voice.

Wilson sported a red leather jacket and blue jeans as she sang from her home in Los Angeles, where she and Hanks are still observing social distancing guidelines after returning home from quarantine in Australia. The couple’s youngest son, Truman Hanks, 24, acted as the videographer for his mom’s performance, which saw her sing the national anthem accompanied only by an off-camera guitar.

Shortly after the famous couple, who were among the first Hollywood celebrities to contract the pandemic-level virus, were allowed to return back to the United States, Wilson posted a lengthy note on her Instagram about the ordeal in which she referred to herself as a “COVID-19 survivor.”

“All of this would not be possible without good health. So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor,” she wrote in part. “Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much.”

Both Hanks and Wilson had been providing the public with health updates on their condition since they both announced on March 11 they had tested positive for COVID-19. Wilson’s national anthem performance may be her first official gig since being diagnosed, but one of her more lighthearted updates included a rap video in which she sang along to Naughty by Nature. She also created a playlist titled “Quarantunes” to help herself and fans pass the time while staying inside.

Just days prior to their big move back to L.A., Wilson announced that she was still in quarantine but “feeling good.”