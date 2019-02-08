Rita Moreno says she ‘would rather eat glass’ than marry again

Don’t bet on Rita Moreno ever marrying again.

The famed actress, 87, was recently asked if she’ll ever make another trip down the aisle and the star told People, “I would rather eat glass.”

Moreno was married to Leonard Gordon from 1965 until his death in 2010.

“I don’t want to get married,” she reiterated. “No. No. No.”

Moreno said she didn’t feel independent in her marriage, adding, “I come from an era where you are supposed to obey the man in the family. I didn’t know how to write a check for the longest time.”

“I also feel that people who are in love often collude,” she expressed. “It’s a silent pact that people very often make in the sense. In my case it was, ‘I’ll be the little girl and you be the daddy.’ And then that stopped working after a while, of course, because the little girl wanted to grow up. And that’s when the trouble started.”

Moreno adds she was not happily married for a “very long time.”

But things have changed.

Since Gordon’s death nearly nine ago, Moreno said she’s been “so happy.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.