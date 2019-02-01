Rita Moreno gives Trump the middle finger on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ while recalling first encounter with POTUS

Legendary actress Rita Moreno appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday night where she recalled her first encounter with President Donald Trump.

“You’ve met everybody over the years. Have you ever met Donald Trump, the president of the United States?” Jimmy Kimmel asked.

“You know, I did,” Moreno responded. “It was memorable too. It has to be memorable, right, with that man?”

The “West Side Story” star told Kimmel how she and her husband were invited to a cocktail party that was honoring New York Governor Mario Cuomo at Trump’s penthouse apartment.

“What a shocking experience. First of all, everything, everything was gold. Everything was gold. It was like new rich people,” Moreno told Kimmel. “But what really amazed me was the frescos on the ceiling like Michelangelo. They had those in his apartment!”

“Was it him with his finger almost touching God’s?” Kimmel jokingly asked.

“Well, here’s my finger,” Moreno quipped while briefly flipping the bird.

The 87-year-old Oscar winner then revealed that Trump told her “the price of everything" in his apartment.

“I think we were the only celebrities at that particular cocktail party except for Cuomo, so he took us around and he mentioned the price of everything,” Moreno continued. “And I never forgot. And I thought, ‘Gee, that is so lowbrow.’”

“That’s a real art lover,” Kimmel reacted. “That’s pretty crazy.”

“Isn’t that wild? It was astonishing. He hasn’t changed!” she exclaimed.

Moreno currently stars in the Netflix reboot of Norman Lear’s classic sitcom “One Day at a Time” and will also be appearing in Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story.”