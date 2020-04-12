Joe Giudice feels 'overwhelmed with emotion' over canceled Easter reunion with family due to coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Joe Giudice is having a hard time celebrating Easter this year.

The 47-year-old reality star, who is currently in Italy, shared an emotional message on Instagram on Saturday, opening up about missing his family, who live in the United States, during the Easter holiday as coronavirus prevents safe travel between countries.

"For [Easter], my family and I were to reunite instead the unthinkable happened, not a [sic.] day,hour,min. goes by that I don't think about the girls," wrote Giudice in the caption. "Special occasions are the hardest without them it feels emptier and less joyful."

Giudice said that his post was inspired by his feeling "overwhelmed with emotions," so he shared a video featuring photos of his family, including some of his daughters in their younger years.

"My heart breaks for anyone who is going through not seeing their kids, wife, parents, or loss," he continued. "This has taught me to be grateful and humbled by all my experiences it reinforced the idea of never taking anything for granted, especially my babies."

Giudice concluded by saying: "Happy Easter everyone! Make Memories that last."

Giudice's post comes just days after the father of his estranged wife Teresa, Giacinto Gorga, passed away at the age of 76.

The family's attorney told Fox News in a statement that Giacinto's death was not coronavirus (COVID-19) related. “Mr. Gorga’s passing was not related to COVID-19. As the family grieves his untimely passing, they are praying for everyone affected by the virus," he said.

