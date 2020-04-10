Rihanna partners with Twitter CEO for $4.2M donation to domestic violence victims amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rihanna has teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to provide relief to domestic violence victims amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Work" singer's Clara Lionel Foundation announced the partnership with the social media executive on Twitter.

"We're joining forces with Twitter/Square CEO @Jack today by co-funding $4.2 million grant to the @MayorsFundLA to address the current crisis for domestic violence victims in Los Angeles as a result of the COVID-19 Safer at Home Order. #startsmall #CLF," the foundation wrote on Thursday.

The foundation also made note of the uptick in domestic violence incidents as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dorsey shared his appreciation for Rihanna and her global fund in a tweet on his own account and pointed out that the donation will cover "10 weeks of shelter, meals, and counseling for individuals and their children in LA suffering from domestic violence as a result of the COVID-19 Safer at Home Order."

This serves as Rihanna's second large contribution to coronavirus relief efforts. Last month, the Fenty Beauty founder, who is 32, donated $5 million to various organizations to provide critical protective gear, medical supplies and access to food across the globe.

Recipients of Rihanna's first pledge included the World Health Organization, Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners In Health, International Rescue Committee and her native country, Barbados.

The news also comes on the heels of Dorsey, 43, pledging over a quarter of his wealth to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The donation amounts to $1 billion.

Dorsey vowed on Twitter that after the global health crisis is disarmed, his will focus shift toward other causes like Universal Basic Income (UBI) and girl's education and health.