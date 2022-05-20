Rihanna seen for the first time since giving birth to baby boy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rihanna was seen for the first time on Friday after news surfaced that the "We Found Love" singer and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy.

The 34-year-old kept a low profile, wearing large black sunglasses and baggy clothing as she entered a black SUV in West Hollywood.

Rihanna and the rapper gave birth to their first child on May 13 in Los Angeles, TMZ first reported. The couple has yet to reveal their child’s name.

Prior to the birth, the couple was last seen celebrating Mother's Day weekend with dinner at Giorgio Baldi.

RIHANNA GIVES BIRTH, WELCOMES FIRST CHILD WITH A$AP ROCKY

Rihanna debuted her baby bump at the end of January and since then, the couple reportedly has not left each other's side.

"They have not left each other's side," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "They are over the moon. She's been looking forward to motherhood for a longtime. This little boy is going to have the best baby fashion."

Rihanna and A$Ap Rocky will reportedly travel to New York soon to introduce the child to A$AP Rocky's parents while Rihanna plans to fly her family in from Barbados.

A$AP Rocky previously gushed to GQ that Rihanna is the " love of [his] life. "

"The love of my life. My lady," he told the outlet.

He further explained that he had found "the one" in his relationship with Rihanna.

"[It’s] so much better when you got the one," he told the magazine. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been friends for years and went public with their romantic relationship in 2020.

The two dodged cheating allegations in April after a rumor surfaced that the "Sundress" singer had gotten with Rihanna's shoe designer, Amina Mauddi.

Mauddi herself denied the claim.

Amid the baby news, the couple has been dealing with A$AP Rocky's recent arrest. In April, the rapper was detained for assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a November 2021 shooting, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

An argument erupted between Rocky and an acquaintance in the Hollywood area on Nov. 6. The argument escalated, and the rapper allegedly fired a handgun at the acquaintance, who sustained minor injuries, police said.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.